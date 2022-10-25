ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida

‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
southfloridareporter.com

What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian

Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
CBS Miami

Florida election officials grapple with misinformation ahead of elections

TALLAHASSEE - First came a contagion of disbelief in election results. Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes. Now, fears of being arrested for voting. Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state's August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election. The challenges have come amid supervisors' years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren't rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted --- and continue to maintain --- that Democrat Joe Biden's...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
westorlandonews.com

Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-

The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Bay News 9

Poll Watchers will be present at Florida polling stations

As people take advantage of early voting locations in Central Florida, they are likely to see poll watchers. They are observers submitted by a party or candidate and approved by the Supervisor of elections. What You Need To Know. Election poll watchers will be monitoring voting. They can be from...
