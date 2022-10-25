Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Easily Besting Charlie Crist in New Florida Chamber Poll
The Florida Chamber of Commerce released a poll on Wednesday showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with a “commanding” lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist. DeSantis is increasingly getting attention as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024. In August, Crist won the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis. DeSantis takes...
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
click orlando
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4 Million From Florida Disaster Fund Supports Teachers and Helps Floridians Rebuild
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with the Home Depot to support rebuilding efforts in the state. At San Carlos Park...
southfloridareporter.com
What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian
Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
Florida election officials grapple with misinformation ahead of elections
TALLAHASSEE - First came a contagion of disbelief in election results. Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes. Now, fears of being arrested for voting. Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state's August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election. The challenges have come amid supervisors' years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren't rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted --- and continue to maintain --- that Democrat Joe Biden's...
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Florida turns from purple to red, as more and more republicans register to vote
Experts say Florida is no longer a battleground state as more registered Republican voters move to the state.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat
Florida Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernandez-Mats said last year in a Facebook Live discussion that "Latino people are racist."
Bay News 9
Poll Watchers will be present at Florida polling stations
As people take advantage of early voting locations in Central Florida, they are likely to see poll watchers. They are observers submitted by a party or candidate and approved by the Supervisor of elections. What You Need To Know. Election poll watchers will be monitoring voting. They can be from...
