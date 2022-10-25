ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot announces Knotfest Australia: Heavy metal super-festival coming to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in March 2023

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Knotfest, the global heavy metal and arts festival founded by the American band Slipknot, is coming to Australia next year.

Slipknot, founded in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, announced the tour at midnight on Tuesday, with dates locked in for three major east coast cities.

Knotfest will be held at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on March 24, Sydney's Centennial Park on March 25 and Brisbane Showgrounds on March 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiVF2_0imfLfEM00
Knotfest, the global heavy metal and arts festival founded by the American band Slipknot (pictured), is coming to Australia next year

No line-up has been announced, but fans are speculating the festival will include international acts like Megadeth and Lamb of God and local heroes Parkway Drive.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans can subscribe to a mailing list for news updates.

Knotfest Australia will be the first major heavy metal festival Down Under since the pandemic reached our shores in early 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ust1l_0imfLfEM00
Knotfest will be held at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on March 24, Sydney's Centennial Park on March 25 and Brisbane Showgrounds on March 26

Covid shutdowns and border closures led to multiple festivals and bands cancelling their Australian tours, including Carcass and Dying Fetus.

The local live metal scene is only just starting to find its feet again, with deathcore legends Thy Art is Murder hitting the road with Whitechapel early next year.

Festival founders and headliners Slipknot last toured Australia in October 2016 in support of their album 5: The Gray Chapter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPLKe_0imfLfEM00
No line-up has been announced, but fans are speculating the festival will include international acts like Megadeth and Lamb of God and local heroes Parkway Drive. (Pictured: Slipknot singer Corey Taylor in Quebec City, Canada, on July 8, 2019)

They were scheduled to support Metallica for a series of stadium shows in late 2019, but the tour was cancelled when Metallica singer James Hetfield checked into rehab.

Slipknot's latest studio album, The End, So Far, was met with both critical and commercial success upon its release.

The album earned several No. 1 spots internationally, debuting at No. 1 in Australia.

