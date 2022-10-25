Pine Street Bridge, Sidewalk, Court Clerk, Crown Castle. Several interesting topics came before the board at their monthly meeting beginning with a presentation by Tom Windus, County Superintendent of Public Works. Mr. Windus spoke of plans to replace Pine Street Bridge which is at the traffic light in the village. This bridge is owned by the town and typically the county and town split the cost of bridges in the ratio of 85% county, 15% town. Replacement was proposed prior to 2018 at which time the town was informed that since the county had secured funding for the entire cost of construction the town would not incur any cost to replace the bridge. Accordingly, the town made no reserves for this project during the ensuing years.

