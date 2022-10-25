Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Sycamore trees
I write about nature and natural places in Allegany County, but my home is in Niagara County. I live on what has been the family farm since the 1950s. It once had three large barns that were all built in 1852. The last of them came finally down in 1997. Despite the quality of their construction, they couldn’t handle the elements and stand the test of time.
wellsvillesun.com
ICS and the Ugandan Water Project
Immaculate Conception School is on a mission to help end “water poverty”. It dates back to June, when ICS Fifth-Grader Harrison Reagan and his mother, Shaye Cornell Reagan, of Wellsville, made a trip (with 250 pairs of shoes) to Kenya, where he noticed the lack of clean water for everyday needs. Whereas at home, he thought, water is there, at the touch of a hand.
wellsvillesun.com
Operation Sweaters for Veterans begins now
Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory is holding their 4th Annual -Operation Sweaters for Veterans drive. From now until Tuesday, November 8th, Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory will be collecting NEW fall and winter clothing that will be delivered to the Bath VA. Items may include: Sweaters and Hoodies (L, XL, XXL), Sweatpants, Hats, Gloves, and Socks.
wellsvillesun.com
Jack Frost arrives in Allegany County
Jack Frost finally visited the hilltop on the morning of October 16–a good two weeks past the average and three and a half weeks later than years ago. At 30 to 31 degrees Fahrenheit the beets, carrots, kale, radishes and Brussels sprouts were fine–the lettuce was a tad wilted but okay. The local weather man was off by 9 degrees! That’s a bad error at frost time!
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Chin-lin Ching brings palliative care to the southern tier
Jones Memorial, St. James, and Noyes Hospitals to begin collaboration with Highland Hospital. Palliative Care is now available in the Southern Tier thanks to a grant secured by Dr. Kevin McCormick, Chief Medical Officer at Jones Memorial Hospital and Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer at St. James & Noyes Hospital, Palliative Care is now available at Jones Memorial in Wellsville, St. James in Hornell, and Noyes in Dansville!
Court denies appeal by Elmira Schools in disabled student rape case
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An appellate court has denied the appeal of the Elmira City School District in a student rape case, deciding that two alleged prior rapes of the student should remain part of the case. Last month, the case of a disabled EHS student who was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated in […]
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Robert Saunders, of Bolivar, was sentenced on 2 separate cases and will be spending the next 18 months in the Allegany County Jail. A warrant was previously issued for Saunders due to a probation violation. When police located him, he picked up the additional Resisting Arrest charge. The People, represented by 1st Assistant District Attorney, Ian M. Jones, argued for incarceration and Saunders was given 1 year for the probation violation and an additional 6 months for Resisting Arrest.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred Town Talk
Pine Street Bridge, Sidewalk, Court Clerk, Crown Castle. Several interesting topics came before the board at their monthly meeting beginning with a presentation by Tom Windus, County Superintendent of Public Works. Mr. Windus spoke of plans to replace Pine Street Bridge which is at the traffic light in the village. This bridge is owned by the town and typically the county and town split the cost of bridges in the ratio of 85% county, 15% town. Replacement was proposed prior to 2018 at which time the town was informed that since the county had secured funding for the entire cost of construction the town would not incur any cost to replace the bridge. Accordingly, the town made no reserves for this project during the ensuing years.
wellsvillesun.com
ICYMI: Check out “The Dolls” scary performance at the Andover Haunted House, must see video
Wellsville’s award-winning choreographer Kate Martelle wows for the 25th anniversary. The creators of the Andover Haunted House are known for a Halloween season destination with endless imagination and…. spook. For the 25th year of the exhibition, the Andover Haunted House wanted something that was artistic and super creepy. Wellsville’s Kate Martelle answered the call and recruited a dance ensemble to produce just what Andover needed, an epic performance called “The Dolls.”
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Central School is off for Tuesday November 1st
Teachers and and staff are not dealing with a “Halloween hangover” this year. *For entertainment purposes, this is fiction, except the ending. Since the dawn of public education in Wellsville NY, the day after Halloween “trick or treating,” is a day that brings horror to faculty and staff. Children eat so much candy and other assorted junk foods that trying to teach them, or deal with them at all, is a nightmare. This year Wellsville Central Schools have decided to banish children from the school on the day after the annual binge.
Sweatshirt text message scam sweeps across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Just days after one local Sheriff’s Office recently warned of a scam that claims to offer sweatshirts from the department, similar warnings have cropped up at local police and fire departments across the area. The messages from all the departments say the scam comes via text message to your cell phone and offers […]
Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville, B-R volleyball win in sectionals, B-R boys soccer falls in sectional finals (photos)
AVON — Regardless of what would occur after Saturday night, the season that the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines have been able to put together on the pitch, is nothing short of extraordinary. Winning games one after another, shattering long-standing school records, you name it. It was all accomplished in what has...
Comments / 0