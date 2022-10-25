ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Brentwood Amid String of Antisemitism on Westside

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal). Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana. There has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA

Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness

(WIB) – In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database

Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA

