FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Brentwood Amid String of Antisemitism on Westside
Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal). Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana. There has...
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
Newly painted Hollywood sign gets thumbs-up from mayor
The newly refurbished and repainted Hollywood Sign received a thumbs-up today from Mayor Eric Garcetti. Originally intended to last just a year and a half, the sign has endured for nearly a century and counting.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
L.A. City Council approves special election to fill seat left vacant by Nury Martinez resignation
The Los Angeles City Council will hold a special primary election on April 4, 2023, to fill the seat once held by former City Council President Nury Martinez. If needed, a runoff election could be held on June 27, 2023, the meeting agenda stated. Martinez held the District 6 seat until Oct. 12 when she […]
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY
The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA
Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
Sacramento Observer
Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
(WIB) – In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
Judge Denies Request for Diversion for Man Charged in Dave Chappelle Attack
A judge Thursday rejected the defense's request for a diversion program that could have eventually resulted in the dismissal of charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May.
inlandvalleynews.com
Stop the Hate. Spread the Love: California Black Media Campaign Unveiled at Los Angeles Taste of Soul
The “Stop the Hate. Spread the Love,” initiative spearheaded by California Black Media (CBM) and others, was introduced to the Los Angeles community at the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on Oct. 15. Representatives of the campaign maintained a booth at the daylong, multicultural event that...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
