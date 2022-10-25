Read full article on original website
Twitter’s first full day under Elon Musk is here, and the mood has already shifted
Elon Musk set the tone for his first full day as head of Twitter with a response to @catturd2. The account, a well-followed one that has repeatedly pushed false election fraud claims and was retweeted by former President Donald Trump, tweeted at Musk on Thursday night that he continued to lose followers and was having his account’s reach limited by the company.
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Canizales Leaving 12News: Where Is the Beaumont Anchor Going?
For over 20 years, Texans have counted on Nick Canizales to keep them abreast of the latest news and scores. And now, the anchor is leaving 12News Daybreak in October 2022. KBMT-TV viewers naturally had questions about his decision. They want to know where the anchor is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in Beaumont, Texas. Fortunately for his viewers, Canizales answered most queries about leaving KBMT-TV.
Ye mural in Chicago, where he grew up, covered after antisemitic comments
A Chicago mural celebrating Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his roots in the city has been painted over as the artist continues to face backlash over his recent antisemitic comments. Video shared on social media appeared to show the West Loop mural being painted over with black paint.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 28th)
Paul Pelosi recovering after being assaulted at home; Concerns over political violence growing as midterm elections approach; Elon Musk buys Twitter and starts making changes right away; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 29, 2022.
Salem girl receives Halloween wheelchair makeover
NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of one Massachusetts girl finding her voice through a unique Halloween costume inspired by the hit NBC show “The Voice.” Oct. 29, 2022.
