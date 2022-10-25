For over 20 years, Texans have counted on Nick Canizales to keep them abreast of the latest news and scores. And now, the anchor is leaving 12News Daybreak in October 2022. KBMT-TV viewers naturally had questions about his decision. They want to know where the anchor is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in Beaumont, Texas. Fortunately for his viewers, Canizales answered most queries about leaving KBMT-TV.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO