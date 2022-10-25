Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How An Underpaid Boise State Football Coach Saved The Season
The Boise State bandwagon has returned to the Treasure Valley as the team prepares for this week's opponent, Colorado State. Most fans believe this game will be an easy win for the Broncos. The Rams have never beaten Boise State, and they're not looking like this year's version will contend for a post-season run.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Colorado State 2-5; Boise State 5-2 The Colorado State Rams are 0-7 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Colorado State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
KTVB
Boise State's George Tarlas expected to miss rest of season with injury
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State sixth-year senior EDGE George Tarlas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a hip injury, a source told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust Thursday. The news is heartbreaking for both the Broncos' defensive line and Tarlas, who earned a...
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State welcomes Colorado State to Albertsons Stadium
Boise State looks to clinch bowl eligibility for the 25-straight season against Colorado State. Here is everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Saturday. Boise State welcomes Colorado State to the City of Trees for a Saturday night showdown inside Albertsons Stadium, eyeing bowl-eligible status for the 25th-straight season.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Flowers accounts for six TDs in win over Owyhee
RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense. After...
idahobusinessreview.com
Johnston takes leadership role with Boise State
David Johnston will join Boise State University as the new associate vice president for alumni and constituent engagement. Johnston comes to the university from his current role as senior vice president of strategic communications with the Kansas University Alumni Association. Johnston brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic alumni and constituent engagement. Most ...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view
BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
KTVB
Questioning the QR code signs around Boise
A viewer sent in this question: "There are Don't Vote QR Code signs at Gekeler and Federal Way today. Who is behind these signs?" Which prompted KTVB to investigate.
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: More valley rain, mountain snow moving in
The wind will pick up during the afternoon Wednesday, gusting to 30 mph at times in Boise. Temps in the upper 40's and low 50's will feel like the upper 30's.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Oregon Woman Killed in Crash on I-84 East of New Plymouth
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A 64-year-old woman died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on the interstate east of New Plymouth. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was from John Day and was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 84 at around 2:48 p.m. when she went off the shoulder, overcorrected, then rolled in the median. The woman had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
kslnewsradio.com
Trial for Chad Daybell to be delayed, Idaho judge rules
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — In a decision late Friday afternoon, an Idaho judge has ruled that the trial for Chad Daybell will be delayed. According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s attorney John Prior had filed a motion with the court to move the trial jury to a later date. Judge Steven Boyce granted that motion.
