Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

How An Underpaid Boise State Football Coach Saved The Season

The Boise State bandwagon has returned to the Treasure Valley as the team prepares for this week's opponent, Colorado State. Most fans believe this game will be an easy win for the Broncos. The Rams have never beaten Boise State, and they're not looking like this year's version will contend for a post-season run.
BOISE, ID
CBS Sports

How to watch Boise State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Colorado State 2-5; Boise State 5-2 The Colorado State Rams are 0-7 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Colorado State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KTVB

Game Day Guide: Boise State welcomes Colorado State to Albertsons Stadium

Boise State looks to clinch bowl eligibility for the 25-straight season against Colorado State. Here is everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Saturday. Boise State welcomes Colorado State to the City of Trees for a Saturday night showdown inside Albertsons Stadium, eyeing bowl-eligible status for the 25th-straight season.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Johnston takes leadership role with Boise State

David Johnston will join Boise State University as the new associate vice president for alumni and constituent engagement. Johnston comes to the university from his current role as senior vice president of strategic communications with the Kansas University Alumni Association. Johnston brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic alumni and constituent engagement. Most ...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country

Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view

BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
KUNA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Woman Killed in Crash on I-84 East of New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A 64-year-old woman died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on the interstate east of New Plymouth. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was from John Day and was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 84 at around 2:48 p.m. when she went off the shoulder, overcorrected, then rolled in the median. The woman had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Trial for Chad Daybell to be delayed, Idaho judge rules

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — In a decision late Friday afternoon, an Idaho judge has ruled that the trial for Chad Daybell will be delayed. According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s attorney John Prior had filed a motion with the court to move the trial jury to a later date. Judge Steven Boyce granted that motion.
ADA COUNTY, ID

