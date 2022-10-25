Related
Program on Dubina set at Fayette library
Ed Janecka has spent more than 40 years researching the Dubina community, and with his wife Margie, has recently published Dubina, A Place of Freedom and Hope. He will share some of his favorite stories from the new book in a program sponsored by the Fayette Public Library, Museum & Archives in La Grange on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Born in Dubina, which was founded in 1856 by a small…
Holy Smokers donate to Parents As Teachers
The Schulenburg/Weimar area ParentsAs Teacher (PAT) program was the “benefactor of the month” for October’s fundraiser sponsored by the St. James Episcopal Church in La Grange. The St. James Men’s Club, known as Holy Smokers, host a drive-through barbecue sale the second Saturday of every month to benefit various organizations. PAT educators Gina Martinez and Sherise Davis enjoyed working with…
SISD ‘Roundup’ starts process of prioritizing future needs
About 35 community members took part in the first Schulenburg ISD “Roundup” to disseminate information on current facilities and projects as well as to get input on areas in the district that could be considered for upgrades. “Today is about looking to the future,” Superintendent Duane Limbaugh told the audience at Sengelmann Hall Monday night. In a PowerPoint presentation, Limbaugh went over…
St. Rose gets Chevy Youth Sports program donation
Grafe Chevrolet GMC is partnering with St. Rose of Lima Catholic School on the Chevy Youth Sports program, a partnership program built to position Chevrolet as the Official Vehicle of Youth Sports while providing an opportunity for local youth sports leagues to grow. The partnership features a onetime monetary contribution to assist St Rose of Lima Catholic School in Schulenburg with…
FFA team places second at Aggiefest with high-point individual
Members of the Schulenburg FFA livestock judging team who participated in the Texas A&M Aggiefest Livestock Contest in College station on Saturday, Oct. 22 were: (from left) Grant Kubala, Mikayla Stang, Madyson Holub, Kyrroll Prihoda, Haley Schramek, Keely Warnken, and advisor Brad Lux. The team competed against 86 teams and 238 individuals from across Texas, placing second overall as well…
Schulenburg High class of 1972 gets together
The Schulenburg High School class of 1972 met at Sengelmann’s on Saturday, Oct. 8 to celebrate its 50-year class reunion. Attending were (from left) Larry Oeding, Darry Pettit, Gary Oeding, Wayne Holub, Joe Hamilton, Gene Ray Hoffman, Ernestine Surman Dach, Henry Chudej, Paula Schwartz Stein, Belinda Schimcek Miller, Gary Gassmann, Jo Ann Zemlicka, John Ginn, Joyce Segura Dittrich, Louise…
SHS class of 1960 holds reunion
The Schulenburg Shorthorn class of 1960 held its annual class reunion at Robert’s Steakhouse in Flatonia on Thursday, Oct. 20. Harvey Oeding led the classmates in a blessing and had a moment of silence for those no longer with us – (poster photo at right; name of classmate followed by year he or she passed away) Peggy Hengst (1981), Eugene Kutac (2008), Russel Nix (2008), Dennis Ohnheiser (2009),…
Police Report
Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek reports that officers responded to 129 calls for service and seven reportable incidents were investigated during the week of Oct. 15-21. Included were one criminal mischief, one warrant arrest, one found property, one reckless damage, one evading arrest and possession of dangerous drug arrest, one public intoxication arrest, and one reckless driving arrest. …
Courthouse Report
Fayette County Court Adult Misdemeanor Cases Filed Oct. 11 Welch, Chad Avery-Possession of marijuana <2 oz. (3-30-22) Misdemeanor Traffic Filed Oct. 4 Lafourcade, Alcantara Amaurys-Ran stop sign (9-8-22) Filed Oct. 13 Nichols, Jeremy Dewayne-Speeding mph zone ends in 0 (4-29-22) Filed Oct. 14 Mercer, Jesse None-Speeding mph zone ends in 0 (2-22-22) Fuentes, Francisco Martin…
Anytime Fitness hosts fifth annual Dry-Tri
Each year, Schulenburg’s Anytime Fitness hosts Dry-Tri, which is a triathlon but one that is done on dry land. This is the fifth year for Schulenburg’s Anytime Fitness to host this event, and all proceeds benefited Turtle Wing Foundation. Dry-Tri was open to members and the public alike. Everyone who participated completed a 3.1 mile run, a 2,000-meter row and a five-mile bike ride inside of…
K.C. golfers take part in state tournament
Schulenburg Knights of Columbus Council 2902 had 31 players participate in the K. of C. State Golf Tournament at courses in Kerrville and Comfort last month. Competing were: (kneeling, from left) Case Guentert, Steve Ulrich, Reid Ulrich, Clayton Besetzny, Don Bohac, Bob Schmidt, Neal Beyer, Chris Miksch, Rylan Sternadel, Heath Sternadel, Stanley Pesek; (standing, from left) Dennis Venghaus, Gabe…
Four-set win in Weimar
Kieryn Adams (PHOTO #1) serves an ace late in the fourth set last Friday and Mackenzie Kunschick (PHOTO #2) gets the final point of the match in Weimar with a kill. The Lady Horns’ 3-1 win over the Ladycats, along with Shiner’s victory over Weimar earlier last week, created a tie atop the District 272A standings. Schulenburg was scheduled to host the Lady Comanches Tuesday night, Oct. 25 to…
Lady Horns assured of finishing in top two after 3-1 win in Weimar on Friday
A week after clinching a playoff spot, the Lady Horns secured first or second place in District 27-2A with a four-set victory in Weimar on Friday, Oct. 21. Shiner was scheduled to visit Schulenburg on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a 7 p.m. match to decide the top two spots in district. Both teams entered the regular-season finale with 8-1 records. The Lady Comanches defeated the Lady Horns 3-2 in their…
Missed opportunities, penalties plague Horns in loss to Weimar
After squandering chances to score in the first half, the Shorthorns were hampered by frequent flags from the referees in a 12-7 loss last Friday in Weimar. Three of four first-half possessions inside the Wildcat 30-yard line ended with points for Schulenburg, which took a 7-6 lead into halftime. After the break, the Horns crossed midfield only once while incurring nine penalties for 85 yards…
