Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band to Perform at “THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS”

Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency
In between concerts for the country singer's Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made them a homemade meal.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
CMT
CMT Artists Of The Year: (WATCH) Kane Brown Receives Standing Ovation After High Energy Performance Of “Like I Love Country Music”
Kane Brown has proved yet again that he’s a genre-transcending artist forging his own path within country music. The CMT Artists of The Year honoree received a standing ovation Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center after his high-energy performance of “Like I Love Country Music.”
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops
Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
Carly Pearce Opens Up About Closing ‘Biggest Year’ of Her Life With Ryman Concert
Prior to her two-night performances at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce opened up about closing her “biggest year” yet with the upcoming shows. While speaking with PopCulture, Carly Pearce declared, “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman. Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it’s a night I’ll never forget.”
Keith Urban to Give Free ‘Good Morning America’ Performance for CMA Awards Day
As usual, this year’s CMA Awards will be a star-studded affair. After all, the award show bills itself as “Country Music’s Biggest Night” for good reason. The list of performers and honorees assure that this year’s event will be a special night for everyone. Keith Urban is planning on making the entire day a little more special. Urban will play a free concert on November 9th to get the day started right.
Alan Jackson to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at 2022 CMA Awards
The Country Music Association will honor Alan Jackson with its highest award at the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Alan has been named the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He will become only the eighth artist to earn the designation. Previous recipients include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), and Loretta Lynn (2021).
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
