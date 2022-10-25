Read full article on original website
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
portlandpilots.com
(RV) Pilots Host Tigers for Senior Night This Saturday
(RV) PORTLAND PILOTS (10-2-4, 4-2-0 WCC) Pacific Tigers (5-2-10, 0-2-4 WCC) Last: POR 2, @UOP 0 (2021) • Senior night comes this Saturday for the Pilots when they host the Pacific Tigers for their home finale. • They'll play on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The match will be...
portlandpilots.com
No. 7 Pilots Finish Road Trip with Match Against Toreros
#7 PORTLAND PILOTS (10-1-3, 4-0-0 WCC) San Diego Toreros (5-4-6, 3-0-1 WCC) Last: @POR 5, USD 1 (2021) • The Pilots take on the San Diego Toreros down in California this weekend. • The two teams play on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. • Check PortlandPilots.com for live video...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Start Strong at SoCal Intercollegiates
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Portland men's tennis came out firing on day one of the SoCal Intercollegiate Championships Thursday as five Pilots advanced to the Round of 16 with wins in singles action. Oscar Brown and Sema Pankin cruised to straight set wins over Cal Poly opponents Colter Smith...
portlandpilots.com
No. 7 Portland Defeats Gonzaga 3-1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The No. 7 Portland Pilots allowed one goal early but scored three unanswered to win 3-1 in Spokane against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Portland improved to 10-1-3 overall and 4-0-0 in WCC play following the victory. How it Happened. Gonzaga grabbed a 1-0 lead when Demitrius Kigeya scored...
pdxmonthly.com
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day
Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
Historic West Linn Lions-Oregon City Pioneers game highlights rivalry week
When the West Linn Lions face the Oregon City Pioneers Friday, the two teams will renew one of longest-running high school football rivalries in the nation. The Lions and Pioneers game is one of a number of traditional rivalry games scheduled to be played on Friday, the final week of the regular season for most high school teams in Oregon.
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
travelawaits.com
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
upbeacon.com
The University of Portland is one of the few schools in the nation to have a boathouse, but it’s not just another athletic department
UP's boathouse is set to open up to the rowing team on Oct. 28 Photo Illustration by . The University of Portland Women’s rowing team is excited to see UP as one of the few schools in the nation to have their own boathouse on campus. While the promise of the space has been said ever since the start of the 2019 school year, the reality is finally setting in for team captain, senior Emma Dolcini.
Ritz-Carlton Portland Opening April 2023
In mid-2019 it was announced that a Ritz-Carlton would be opening in Portland, Oregon. I wanted to take an updated look at plans for this property, as it could be opening in the next six months or so. Details of the Ritz-Carlton Portland. The Ritz-Carlton Portland is expected to open...
Watch: Hardesty, Gonzalez clash at KOIN 6 News debate
Topics ranged from homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing and more.Part 1 of the debate: There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a four-year term. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term on the City Council after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, 48, is a lawyer and small business owner who founded a political action committee to re-open public school classrooms. The two candidates faced off in a debate covering the biggest issues facing the city, including homelessness, crime, increasing rent...
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
pdxfoodpress.com
Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th
Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
focushillsboro.com
A 250-ton Floating House Can Be Easily Built And Moved By An Oregon Contractor
Marc Even, who frequently has three unique homes bobbing in the water outside of his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River and are all at various levels of completion, advises against using a carpenter’s level to draw a horizontal line when building a floating house. He claims that...
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Crumbl Cookies coming to West Linn
Popular cookie shop hopes to open at the West Linn Central Village in February Crumbl Cookies, the popular dessert chain famous for decadently-flavored cookies like caramel corn, chocolate cupcake and buttermilk pancake, will open in West Linn in the new year. Dave and Kristy Wiser and Talon and Lindsey Cullimore, a real estate team from Utah, plan to open the cookie shop next to Sports Clips at the West Linn Central Village in February. "We could open it in a few different places in the Portland area, and, just driving around, we really liked West Linn," Dave Wiser said. Wiser added that they recently submitted business permit applications with the city of West Linn and that residents can expect to see "coming soon" signs on the shop in the next couple of weeks. "We really like the cookies and we like the (Crumbl) business plan," he said. Talon Cullimore added that he likes how easy it is to order and deliver the cookies. Crumbl currently has locations in Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, Sherwood and Clackamas. {loadposition sub-article-01}
