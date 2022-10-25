Popular cookie shop hopes to open at the West Linn Central Village in February Crumbl Cookies, the popular dessert chain famous for decadently-flavored cookies like caramel corn, chocolate cupcake and buttermilk pancake, will open in West Linn in the new year. Dave and Kristy Wiser and Talon and Lindsey Cullimore, a real estate team from Utah, plan to open the cookie shop next to Sports Clips at the West Linn Central Village in February. "We could open it in a few different places in the Portland area, and, just driving around, we really liked West Linn," Dave Wiser said. Wiser added that they recently submitted business permit applications with the city of West Linn and that residents can expect to see "coming soon" signs on the shop in the next couple of weeks. "We really like the cookies and we like the (Crumbl) business plan," he said. Talon Cullimore added that he likes how easy it is to order and deliver the cookies. Crumbl currently has locations in Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, Sherwood and Clackamas. {loadposition sub-article-01}

