National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. Former Attorney General William Barr is not alone in thinking the Department of Justice is “very close” to having the evidence it needs to indict Donald Trump over his mishandling of top secret documents taken from the White House. And there’s increasing speculation that the former president will announce his bid for re-election sometime after the midterms. Are the two related? Politically speaking, it’d be harder for the DOJ to indict a presidential candidate than a former president who is not running. Straight Arrow News contributor Rashad Richey makes the case that an indictment could come down in a matter of weeks, not months.

2 DAYS AGO