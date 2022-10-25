Read full article on original website
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
U.S. Senate candidates Murray, Smiley answer voters’ questions in KIRO 7 Town Hall
Answering voter questions on the same stage for the first time, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley met in a KIRO 7 Town Hall on Sunday night. The first questions came on political division, with both candidates agreeing that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. “What’s...
Obama to campaign for Democrats in battleground states before midterms
Former President Barack Obama is making a series of appearances in key battleground states ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He’s trying to prevent what has been a historic trend – the president’s party losing seats during the midterms. “It’s critical to get out the vote for...
Poll: Economic concern is driving voters further toward Republicans
New polling revealed the economy has become more important to voters in the run-up to the midterm elections and Republicans are the party of choice to fix it. In a USA Today/Suffolk University generic party-preference poll, voters preferred Republicans 49%-45%. That is a change from polling 100 days before the...
Campaign finance: Money and politics’ relationship gets stronger
Money and politics go hand in hand and the totals going back to 2008 reveal the relationship is only growing stronger. In 2020, spending in federal elections totaled $14.4 billion. It’s been increasing for more than a decade:. 2016: $6.5 billion. 2012: $6.3 billion. 2008: $5.3 billion. Does money...
A Trump indictment is coming soon
National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. Former Attorney General William Barr is not alone in thinking the Department of Justice is “very close” to having the evidence it needs to indict Donald Trump over his mishandling of top secret documents taken from the White House. And there’s increasing speculation that the former president will announce his bid for re-election sometime after the midterms. Are the two related? Politically speaking, it’d be harder for the DOJ to indict a presidential candidate than a former president who is not running. Straight Arrow News contributor Rashad Richey makes the case that an indictment could come down in a matter of weeks, not months.
We can’t fix America unless GOP regains control of Congress
The all-important midterm elections are just over a week away, and legal challenges are already being filed in an attempt to cast doubt over the results. Republicans are favored by most pollsters to retake control of the House, as voters appear most concerned with record-high inflation and economic uncertainty. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker says a “Red Wave” is the only way to address those concerns. She warns that we can’t fix America unless the GOP regains control of Congress.
