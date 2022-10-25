ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday

Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race

OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe."  West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA

If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma

Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE

