A Milky Way Candy Bar Can Actually Run Doom
If you've been on the internet for any amount of time, particularly the parts of the internet that talk about video games, then you're probably familiar with "Doom." A landmark series in gaming history, the first "Doom" was originally released in 1993 and quickly became a classic. In the decades since, it has helped pioneer the genre of first-person shooter games. And if you are in those online communities, then you've probably heard the following question: Can it run "Doom"?
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Creepy AI reveals what a city on Mars would look like as Elon Musk plans for human colony in 2050
ELON Musk has big plans to start a human colony on Mars in his lifetime and artificial intelligence has predicted what this might look like. The SpaceX CEO has his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050. The U.S. Sun asked DALL·E, an artificially...
Hubble's 1995 image of a star nursery was amazing. Take a look at NASA's new version
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured NASA's most detailed image of the Pillars of Creation that is helping scientists better understand how stars form.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
Phys.org
Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist
NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, and an image of the Earth and the Moon on Oct. 13 as a part of an instrument calibration sequence. NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
msn.com
The asteroid NASA slammed a spacecraft into looks like a comet in new Hubble photo
Back in September, NASA successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid. The move was a full test to see if we were capable of changing an asteroid’s orbit. After a few weeks of waiting, NASA later confirmed that we had indeed changed Dimorphos’ orbit. But, that isn’t the only thing that changed, as a new Hubble image of Dimorphos has confirmed a twin tail of debris is now chasing the asteroid.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
New Hubble telescope image reveals giant cosmic ‘keyhole’ in the blackness of space
A newly released image from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a smoke-wreathed keyhole among the stars.The telescope returned an image of a so-called “reflection nebula” around 1,350 light years in the constellation Orion. Reflection nebulae are only visible when illuminated from within, according to a European Space Agency blog post about the image, and in this case a newly born star provides that light.Known as V380 Orionis, the young star acts like a lamp in a smoky room, illuminating the clouds of gas and dust curling around it — these are materials leftover from the star’s formation. At the center...
ZDNet
Amazon plans a new Project Kuiper factory to build as many as four internet satellites a day
Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a massive new facility in the Seattle area to build satellites for Project Kuiper, its planned satellite internet service. The new, 172,000-square-foot satellite production facility in Kirkland, Washington will allow Amazon to produce as many as four satellites per day, the company said. The serious production capacity will help Amazon reach its goal of launching a constellation of 3,236 satellites to provide fast, affordable broadband to customers globally.
