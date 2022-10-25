Read full article on original website
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Transgender activist buys Miss Universe Organization for $20 million
A transgender business owner and activist from Thailand has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.
protos.com
UK police say even £100M not enough to properly police crypto
UK police may have invested a massive £100 million into a so-called “crypto task force” but a lack of funding, overstretched resources, and difficulty in persuading top talent to resist the financial might of the private sector continue to hamper efforts to properly police digital currencies. In...
Who dares really does win! How the SAS was forged from the dregs of our public schools and prisons... as BBC's newest blockbuster prepares to reveal the elite regiment's remarkable origin story
That boy Stirling is mad, quite mad.' That was Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's verdict on the maverick officer David Stirling, after he came looking to recruit Monty's best men to join his private army and sneak behind enemy lines to blow up airfields and oil installations, and break the stranglehold the German and Italian Axis had in North Africa.
ffnews.com
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
protos.com
Twitter goes private… and decentralized?
It’s official: Elon Musk owns Twitter and will be taking it private. This means that big changes are approaching for the company, from definitely not cutting 75% of the platform’s staff, including former-CEO Parag Agrawal, to a possible overhaul of the censorship guidelines. But are we about to see a Twitter Token?
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “First Responders” – Otto Benz, Nationwide in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The shocking rise in financial fraud is driving UK banks like Nationwide to adopt a new approach, as its Director of Payments Otto Benz explains. 2021 was something of an annus horribilis for many unwitting consumers in the UK, with fraud victims conned out of an incredible £1.3billion. Digging a little deeper into the data, there were 195,996 separate instances of authorised push payment (APP) scams, which saw Brits tricked into handing over £583.2million last year. App frauds are usually simple but effective; criminals posing as trusted organisations or financial institutions, persuading victims to make a payment in the belief that their money was in safe hands.
protos.com
Troubled BitMEX loses chief exec amid BMEX token delays
The chief exec of troubled BitMEX crypto exchange has suddenly quit, just weeks before listing its own BMEX token in a 2017-style ICO. The firm has operated for five years sans token, yet plans to list BMEX on its spot markets before the end of the year. The founder and...
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
cryptobusinessworld.com
Equifax partnered with Oasis Labs for creating a Web3 KYC solution
Equifax partnered with Oasis Labs for creating Web3 KYC solution.?Equifax?will now assist in creating an identity management and know-your-customer (KYC) platform for Web3 startups. Today, Equifax disclosed that it had reached a deal with privacy-focused cloud company Oasis Labs. Equifax, the world's largest credit reporting company which is also most...
thefastmode.com
EE Partners with Verisure & Norton to Offer Smart Home & Cyber Security Solutions
EE announced it’s set to expand the UK security market through strategic partnerships and new customer packages developed in conjunction with leading experts Verisure and Norton. The collaborations form part of EE’s journey to become the most personal customer-focussed technology brand in the UK, highlighting its commitment to introduce...
COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
ffnews.com
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI Licence
Juni, the financial platform built for ecommerce, has today announced that it has secured its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. The EMI licence is a first step to enable Juni to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe. Juni gives ecommerce businesses a unified...
What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?
Are entrepreneurs ethically responsible to create a better world?
todaynftnews.com
Crypto.com COO says NFTs and gaming will drive Web3 growth and development
In a recent statement shared in a speech at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday by the COO of Crypto.com, Eric Anziani, it came to surface that NFTs and gaming are going to spearhead the Web3 sector. The Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com laid an emphasis on...
protos.com
Stealthy crypto miners loot altcoins with GitHub trial accounts
A mysterious automated crypto mining operation has been caught using more than 30 free GitHub accounts to produce a raft of obscure tokens in a suspected dry run before it turns its attention to more well-known currencies. According to a report from The Register, the operation, dubbed Purpleurchin, has been...
prestigeonline.com
In Focus: Interviewing Jackie Wang, Country Director of Google Thailand
In Focus: Interviewing Jackie Wang, Country Director of Google Thailand. Jackie Wang, the Country Director at Google Thailand, opens up with insights into gender equality, her style of working, and how she sees her role. In 2019, Jackie Wang was elevated to the position of Country Director at Google Thailand,...
