Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds Barbecuing Classes

For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss. David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Burglary at Morrison County Bar and Grill Under Investigation

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another burglary in the county. Sometime overnight on Oct. 23, a suspect or suspects entered the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall and stole the business’s safe, cash from the pull tab machine, and a small toolbox. Sheriff Shawn Larson...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
Bring Me The News

