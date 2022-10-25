Accountability is on the ballot right now. In Pasadena, as in every California city, there are laws designed to protect tenants’ rights. The California Civil Code sets out the “implied warrant of habitability,” which cannot be waived. For example, premises must have adequate waterproofing/weather protection; plumbing; hot and cold running water; heating; floors, stairways, and railings in good repair; locks on doors and windows; and more. There are additional habitability requirements found in the California Health and Safety Code.

PASADENA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO