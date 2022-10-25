Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Winners Of the Third Annual Día De Los Muertos
On Saturday the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles announced the winners of the Tournament’s third annual Día de los Muertos art competition – a celebration of art and culture. “The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is honored to...
pasadenanow.com
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to Speak in Pasadena
World-renowned astrophysicist and leading commentator on developments in space, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is coming to Pasadena as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series. He is appearing live at the Ambassador Auditorium on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. Series tickets can be purchased at www.speakersla.com. Through a powerful narrative that...
pasadenanow.com
City Preps Full Line Up of Seasonal Events
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has lined up a busy November filled with a variety of public events. Department Director Brenda Harvey Williams is expected to run through the month’s calendar when she reports before the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The meeting will be via video conference and begins at 6 p.m.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Students Celebrates Diwali
During lunchtime, La Salle students gathered at the amphitheater to celebrate Diwali, a holiday symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. During the celebration… “some of our Lancers performed an exceptional dance celebrating Diwali!”. As a Lasallian institution, La...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena and Altadena Voting Centers Open Saturday
Voters within Los Angeles County don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person as early voting centers officially open on Saturday, Oct. 29. A total of 640 vote centers within Los Angeles County will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of their place of residence.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Councilmember Jess Rivas: Accountability Is On the Ballot
Accountability is on the ballot right now. In Pasadena, as in every California city, there are laws designed to protect tenants’ rights. The California Civil Code sets out the “implied warrant of habitability,” which cannot be waived. For example, premises must have adequate waterproofing/weather protection; plumbing; hot and cold running water; heating; floors, stairways, and railings in good repair; locks on doors and windows; and more. There are additional habitability requirements found in the California Health and Safety Code.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds its Annual Junior Ring Ceremony
So many fun moments at Flintridge Sacred Heart Junior Ring Ceremony! The Flintridge Sacred Heart community had the best time celebrating this annual tradition. Seniors exchange class rings with juniors in a celebration of friendship and veritas. FSHA thanks all the parents and community members who joined them for this fun and sentimental event.
pasadenanow.com
District Councilmember’s ‘Walkabout’ on Saturday Shines Spotlight on Pasadena’s East Washington Village
District 2’s East Washington Village is a vibrant multiethnic neighborhood in Pasadena that has quietly undergone transformational redevelopment in the last decade. Along the way it’s evolved from being a quiet lesser-known area not much frequented by consumers into one of the genuine centers of commerce in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Community Members Invited to Participate In Fourth Annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival in Early November
The City of Pasadena in coordination with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, will host the fourth annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. The Adaptive Sports...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Weekend
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Halloween at Kidspace click for more information >>. It’s pumpkin time! And as its special treat, from October 1–31, Kidspace Children's...
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn’s Visiting Days
Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
pasadenanow.com
Kidspace Children’s Museum is Open on Halloween
Continuing through Monday, Kidspace Children’s Museum is hosting the most adorable Halloween ever for you and your little pumpkin. Everyone is invited to march, dance, and strut the catwalk in our fanciful Halloween parade—costumes encouraged! Create your own Halloween mask, dig for treasure in our pirate cove, and visit up close with some not-too-scary animal friends. And, it’s all included with Kidspace Admission, along with Muddy Boot Farm and all your Kidspace favorites.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
pasadenanow.com
Hosted by Larry Mantle, Education-Focused Panel Will Feature Nationally-Recognized Experts, Local Education Leaders
The Pasadena Educational Foundation is holding a special education-focused panel discussion featuring nationally-recognized experts and local education leaders called ED TALK with well-known radio host Larry Mantle on Wednesday, November 9 from 6;00 to 7 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium. The conversation between panelists Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dr. Hayin...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the City Council and Successor Agency to the Community Development Commission, scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is canceled. Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Deferred Compensation Committee. 12:00 PM.
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team beats Hillcrest Christian, 3-0
Marshall Fundamental School congratulates its Girls Varsity Volleyball Team for advancing to the CIF-SS Division 9 Semifinals. The Lady Eagles Defeated the Lady Saints in three consecutive sets to Win the Match 3 to 0. According to the Division 9 Bracket, the Lady Eagles will play the semifinal game on Saturday, October 29th. Details to follow. For updates follow Marshall’s Facebook page.
pasadenanow.com
Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court
A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
pasadenanow.com
Here’s How Much Money Has Been Raised – and Spent – in Pasadena School Board Races
Eight candidates are running for Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education seats in the November 8 General Election. This story is currently being updated. We apologize for the inconvenience.
pasadenanow.com
Police Review Concludes Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Anthony McClain Complied With Department Policy
The Pasadena Police Department announced Friday it has wrapped up its internal review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain on August 15, 2020 and concluded that the officer’s use of force complied with Department policy. The Department said in a statement that its Use of Force Review...
pasadenanow.com
UCLA Bruins Ready for Homecoming Game Against Stanford in Rose Bowl Saturday
UCLA returns to Pasadena this week for a Saturday evening Homecoming matchup against Stanford. The Bruins, now ranked No. 12 by the AP and No. 15 by the coaches, will take on the Cardinal as the Rose Bowl is celebrating its 100th year this week. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 0