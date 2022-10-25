Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Unveils ‘Striker, The U.S. Soccer Star’ Balloonicle to Debut in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
Iconic Balloonicle Celebrates FOX Sports’ Presentation of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on the Eve of Anticipated Matchup between U.S. Men’s National Team and England on Black Friday on FOX. LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports, America’s English language home for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™...
Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued
4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
ESPN
Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
Ronaldo scores on return, Man United beats Sheriff 3-0 in EL
Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United lineup to seal a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League that secured a spot in the knockout rounds
one37pm.com
England, USMNT Want World Cup Glory in Group B
The World Cup kicks off next month in Qatar, and some of the biggest talking points from the tournament will come out of Group B. The USMNT won't have the best kits at this World Cup, but thankfully there are plenty of options to go off of from past years.
NBC Sports
USWNT star Lindsey Horan gives Lyon lead in Women’s Champions League
USWNT star Lindsey Horan gave Lyon a 1-0 lead over Juventus in UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage play on Thursday. Horan takes a terrific defense-opening pass from Wendie Renard and touches past the keeper for the game’s first goal (Juventus has since tied the match). Lyon is...
Gio Savarese: Portland Timbers will add attacking players, likely others
Coach happy to stay on for three more seasons, expresses confidence that Timbers can upgrade roster at key positions.The retooling of the Portland Timbers for 2023 will focus on bringing in new attacking pieces. Specifically, the club wants to sign an attacking midfielder — young Brazilian Evander, perhaps? — and to add a striker, after coming up just short of a playoff spot in 2022. One position that won't change is the head coach. Giovanni Savarese has agreed to an extension through 2025, with a club option for 2026. At a Wednesday, Oct. 26, press conference, Savarese said he expects...
Matt Miazga says he and Gregg Berhalter ‘didn’t see eye to eye on a few things’
Matt Miazga has said that some differences of opinion with U.S. national team head coach Gregg Berhalter may have prevented him from being considered for the World Cup squad. Miazga moved to FC Cincinnati in August, ending a six-year spell at Chelsea that saw him make just two appearances for the Blues while taking in several loans at clubs across Europe. The 27-year-old has slotted in seamlessly in Cincinnati, starting every game for the club after making his debut in mid-August and helping the team reach the Eastern Conference semifinal. But Miazga’s strong form in MLS hasn’t seen him return to the USMNT...
FOX Sports
'Angry' Marsch acknowledges he is under pressure at Leeds
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League. Leeds is in the relegation zone heading into a match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and without a win in the league since Aug. 21.
FOX Sports
Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
Mexico World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
World Cup regulars Mexico are back for their quadrennial crack at men’s football’s global showpiece as they look to end a frustrating run of last-16 exits.This will be Mexico’s 17th appearance at the World Cup – only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Group C opponents Argentina have appeared in more editions of the tournament – and the inevitability of their qualification is seemingly only matched by that of their defeat at the first knockout stage. They have headed home at the last-16 stage in each of the last seven tournaments.Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is the man tasked...
FOX Sports
Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
CBS Sports
MLS awards 2022: Jim Curtin wins Coach of the Year; Thiago Almada named Newcomer of the Year
With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
FOX Sports
Barcelona faces reality after 2nd straight CL flop
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Different players, same results, but even more embarrassing. For the second year in a row, Barcelona’s Champions League campaign ended in the group stage on Wednesday, and this year’s flop is much harder to deal with. Fans could understand why Barcelona struggled in...
