Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 closes in green; A-REIT & telecom gain, energy falls

The S&P/ASX200 closed on a higher note today (25 October), gaining 0.28% to end at 6,798.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.29%, but is down 8.68% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest gainer, followed by telecommunications services which ended 1.58% up,...
kitco.com

Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
kalkinemedia.com

Why did Cann Group’s (ASX:CAN) shares fall over 14% on ASX today?

Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. The Cann Group announced the launch of a share purchase plan (SPP) for raising AU$8– AU$10 million. The offer price of the share purchase plan...
kalkinemedia.com

What is boosting Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) share price over 15% on ASX?

Cettire’s share price rose more than 15% on ASX on Tuesday. The ASX 200 Consumer Discretionary sector was trading 0.725% stronger at 1:05 PM AEDT. Shares of online luxury goods retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) were spotted trading significantly higher on ASX on Tuesday afternoon. The company’s share price surged 15.161% to AU$1.785 apiece on ASX at 12:45 PM AEDT today (25 October 2022).
kalkinemedia.com

How are these 4 ASX consumer shares performing today?

Consumer stocks represent companies that deal with consumer-oriented products and services. The consumer sector is broadly classified into two categories - consumer staples and consumer discretionary. Consumer stocks can be referred to as those companies that deal with the business of consumer-oriented products such as food, beverages, tobacco, etc. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?

Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
rigzone.com

Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise

Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
kalkinemedia.com

What made Medibank (ASX:MPL) plummet at the market opening? | Kalkine Media

The Australian sharemarket traded at a positive note. The ASX200 was up today, gaining 0.41 per cent and setting a new 20-day high. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also trading up, gaining 0.42 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX was lower today, dropping 1.50 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com

Which penny stocks were gaining massively on ASX today?

The Australian market opened on a positive note today, and it maintained its optimism till noon. The S&P/ASX200 was still heading north, gaining 0.30% at 1:10 PM. The small ordinaries index, too, was on heading in the same direction, with gains worth 0.30%. Most of the sectors in the index, 8 out of 11 to be precise, had been moving upwards simultaneously. With that being said, let's look at some of the penny stocks from different industries, making it big in the market today.

