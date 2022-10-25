Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Here's one key measure of stock performance that suggests the market has already hit a bottom, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says
Cyclical stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, suggesting the market has hit a bottom, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold. New leadership in the broader market is also coming from copper prices and small-cap shares. Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic changes, have performed "surprisingly well" after the...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
ASX 200 closes in green; A-REIT & telecom gain, energy falls
The S&P/ASX200 closed on a higher note today (25 October), gaining 0.28% to end at 6,798.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.29%, but is down 8.68% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest gainer, followed by telecommunications services which ended 1.58% up,...
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
Why did Cann Group’s (ASX:CAN) shares fall over 14% on ASX today?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. The Cann Group announced the launch of a share purchase plan (SPP) for raising AU$8– AU$10 million. The offer price of the share purchase plan...
What is boosting Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) share price over 15% on ASX?
Cettire’s share price rose more than 15% on ASX on Tuesday. The ASX 200 Consumer Discretionary sector was trading 0.725% stronger at 1:05 PM AEDT. Shares of online luxury goods retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) were spotted trading significantly higher on ASX on Tuesday afternoon. The company’s share price surged 15.161% to AU$1.785 apiece on ASX at 12:45 PM AEDT today (25 October 2022).
How are these 4 ASX consumer shares performing today?
Consumer stocks represent companies that deal with consumer-oriented products and services. The consumer sector is broadly classified into two categories - consumer staples and consumer discretionary. Consumer stocks can be referred to as those companies that deal with the business of consumer-oriented products such as food, beverages, tobacco, etc. The...
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
What made Medibank (ASX:MPL) plummet at the market opening? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded at a positive note. The ASX200 was up today, gaining 0.41 per cent and setting a new 20-day high. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also trading up, gaining 0.42 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX was lower today, dropping 1.50 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Which penny stocks were gaining massively on ASX today?
The Australian market opened on a positive note today, and it maintained its optimism till noon. The S&P/ASX200 was still heading north, gaining 0.30% at 1:10 PM. The small ordinaries index, too, was on heading in the same direction, with gains worth 0.30%. Most of the sectors in the index, 8 out of 11 to be precise, had been moving upwards simultaneously. With that being said, let's look at some of the penny stocks from different industries, making it big in the market today.
