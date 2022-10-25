ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker

Wizards Duo Made Magic With A Ferocious Alley-Oop

Don’t look now but the Washington Wizards are currently the second-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference. The team has a 3-1 record and has gotten off to a pretty strong start. Before the season began, there were many people thinking they wouldn’t make it far into the playoffs....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy