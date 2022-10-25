Read full article on original website
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Mavs-Nets Game
Ben Simmons will be available for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.
Wizards guard Delon Wright out with hamstring injury, could miss up to 2 months
Washington guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a grade two hamstring strain, the Wizards announced on Thursday afternoon. While the Wizards said Wright will be evaluated again in three weeks, the expectation is that Wright will be sidelined for up to two months, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT
Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker
Wizards Duo Made Magic With A Ferocious Alley-Oop
Don’t look now but the Washington Wizards are currently the second-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference. The team has a 3-1 record and has gotten off to a pretty strong start. Before the season began, there were many people thinking they wouldn’t make it far into the playoffs....
