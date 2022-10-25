Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Ronaldo's 2002 redemption
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Ronaldo's redemption in 2002. Four years after suffering a seizure on the day...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 24: Bruno Fernando's
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Portugal will have two of the most gifted passers in the world leading their midfield at the World Cup. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is one of them; Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is the other.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton rapid in practice as he targets pole at Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering...
ESPN
Atletico exit Champions League after chaotic draw with Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage. Diego Simeone's side spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's spot kick before Saul Niguez's follow up strike hit the crossbar.
