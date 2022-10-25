A local mom wants to find the driver who hit her daughter and left her on the ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother says she needs help finding the driver of an SUV. The mom says the driver hit her daughter while she was waiting to cross the street on her way to school.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stepherson talked with the mom of the teen, who said she wants the driver to do the right thing.

Nicole Weaver says her 16-year-old daughter Zoe was riding her bicycle to school at this intersection on the corner of Arden Way and Penman Road. Mrs. Weaver says when Zoe went to cross the street on her bike she was knocked to the ground by a car.

“She said that she was really scared and that she saw the car coming but it was too late for her to do anything,” says Nicole Weaver.

Mrs. Weaver says the driver of the car did get out and asked Zoe if she was okay but did not help her off the ground. The individual who did go to help Zoe up was a nearby jogger who heard the crash.

“Really what I would have liked to have had happen is for the driver to come forward. Zoe does need a new bike,” says Nicole Weaver.

Nicole would also like for the driver to pay for Zoe’s doctor’s visit.

“Thankfully Zoe didn’t need immediate medical attention, she did have a gash on her leg and was complaining about her hip, thankfully she didn’t hit her head,” says Nicole Weaver.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida has had 5,366 bicycle crashes this year. In Duval County there have been 231.

Nicole says that The Jax Beach Police Department told her that this is not a police matter because at the time of the incident both parties agreed that they were okay.