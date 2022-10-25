For nearly a decade, Apple iPads and iPhones ran the same operating system called iOS. While the iPad-specific version of iOS had its share of tablet-oriented features, there was a consensus among consumers that iPads simply ran a resized version of iOS that was optimized for large displays. Wanting to change this perception, Apple first embarked on a major rebranding exercise in 2019 that resulted in the birth of iPadOS. Interestingly, the first public version of iPadOS got its name to drive home the point that it was still connected to its predecessor — iOS 12 — in some capacity. However, it was evident that the differences between Apple's tablet and mobile operating systems would only increase going forward.

3 DAYS AGO