bitcoinist.com

Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget

Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
trading-education.com

Best Forex Social And Copy Trading Platform In 2022

In this fx trading guide, we will introduce you to what we consider the best forex copy trading platforms. These have exploded in popularity among both beginner and experienced Forex traders because they facilitate passive income generation. Through copy trading, beginner traders can earn from winning FX trade strategies copied...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Market Sees Relief Rally

Cryptocurrency prices were moving higher in what one analyst called "a much-needed relief rally." Bitcoin was up slightly to $20,691.74 on Oct. 27, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up 1% to $1,568.68, while dogecoin was up 3.2% to $0.078233. "The crypto...
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
thenewscrypto.com

Whale Alert: 15K Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Post Recent Rally

After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764. A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million. In the last 24 hours, the price of a Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to a high of $20,764. Increased whale accumulation, improved macroeconomic circumstances, and a fall in the U.S. dollar index all played roles in the Bitcoin price increase. After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
Yahoo!

Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card

Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
financefeeds.com

Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages

Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance to set up blockchain team for Twitter after $500M investment; Terra collapse sparked BTC supply growth

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 28 includes Binance making a $500 million contribution to Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, Ethereum outperforming other Layer-1 networks, deBridge introducing a new standard for cross-chain transfers, and Wisdom Tree recording a loss of about 36% in crypto assets in the third quarter.
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
thenewscrypto.com

Q9 Capital Granted Virtual Asset License by Dubai’s Regulator

The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans. There are now Q9 branches in Hong Kong, London, and Limassol. Q9 Capital, a cryptocurrency investment platform based in Hong Kong, has been granted temporary virtual asset permission by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai (VARA). The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans to expand into the UAE.
thenewscrypto.com

CoinW Continues Its Streak in Indian Market With New OTC Payment Options

The key to global adoption of a crypto exchange is meeting users’ fiat deposit and withdrawal demands in different countries and regions. Partnering with third-party payment providers is the most effective solution to this problem. A few days ago, CoinW, a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, introduced a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading service in partnership ADV Cash, a licensed and regulatory-compliant payment service provider authorized by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC).

