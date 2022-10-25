Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is expanding its suite of digital assets by adding custody support for over a dozen Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. Coinbase says it’s adding 14 new cryptocurrencies to the growing roster of virtual currencies in its Coinbase Custody cold storage trust. Coinbase Custody, which launched...
trading-education.com
Best Forex Social And Copy Trading Platform In 2022
In this fx trading guide, we will introduce you to what we consider the best forex copy trading platforms. These have exploded in popularity among both beginner and experienced Forex traders because they facilitate passive income generation. Through copy trading, beginner traders can earn from winning FX trade strategies copied...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Crypto Price Check: Market Sees Relief Rally
Cryptocurrency prices were moving higher in what one analyst called "a much-needed relief rally." Bitcoin was up slightly to $20,691.74 on Oct. 27, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up 1% to $1,568.68, while dogecoin was up 3.2% to $0.078233. "The crypto...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
thenewscrypto.com
Whale Alert: 15K Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Post Recent Rally
After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764. A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million. In the last 24 hours, the price of a Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to a high of $20,764. Increased whale accumulation, improved macroeconomic circumstances, and a fall in the U.S. dollar index all played roles in the Bitcoin price increase. After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
financefeeds.com
Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages
Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance to set up blockchain team for Twitter after $500M investment; Terra collapse sparked BTC supply growth
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 28 includes Binance making a $500 million contribution to Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, Ethereum outperforming other Layer-1 networks, deBridge introducing a new standard for cross-chain transfers, and Wisdom Tree recording a loss of about 36% in crypto assets in the third quarter.
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Binance launches its oracle network, invests in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Binance was in the news this week for numerous activities as the crypto exchange continues to grow despite the bear market. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange announced earlier this week that it would launch the Binance Oracle network this month. The crypto exchange said Binance Oracle will support multiple...
thenewscrypto.com
Q9 Capital Granted Virtual Asset License by Dubai’s Regulator
The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans. There are now Q9 branches in Hong Kong, London, and Limassol. Q9 Capital, a cryptocurrency investment platform based in Hong Kong, has been granted temporary virtual asset permission by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai (VARA). The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans to expand into the UAE.
thenewscrypto.com
CoinW Continues Its Streak in Indian Market With New OTC Payment Options
The key to global adoption of a crypto exchange is meeting users’ fiat deposit and withdrawal demands in different countries and regions. Partnering with third-party payment providers is the most effective solution to this problem. A few days ago, CoinW, a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, introduced a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading service in partnership ADV Cash, a licensed and regulatory-compliant payment service provider authorized by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC).
dailyhodl.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Report Finds Nearly 60% of Surveyed Institutional Investors Have Invested in Crypto
A new survey from financial services giant Fidelity shows that a majority of institutional investors have already invested in crypto assets. In a report from Fidelity Digital Assets, a crypto arm of the firm, president Tom Jessop says that the industry is in a phase of “institutionalization” as it emerges from a bear market cycle.
