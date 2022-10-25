Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Turns to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading
Licensing program will permit Hong Kong retail trading. Hong Kong includes setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds. Hong Kong is turning toward a friendlier regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies with a plan to authorize retail trading. Retail trading will be permitted via a planned required licensing program for cryptocurrency platforms, which is expected to go into effect in March upcoming year.
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
Kazakhstan’s CBDC Trial To Utilize Binance’s BNB Chain
As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022. CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment.”. Kazakhstan seems to be quite receptive to the cryptocurrency market. Binance recently received permission to legally do business there. Also, CEO Changpeng Zhao of the exchange said that trials of CBDC integration on the BNB Chain will be conducted in the nation.
Q9 Capital Granted Virtual Asset License by Dubai’s Regulator
The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans. There are now Q9 branches in Hong Kong, London, and Limassol. Q9 Capital, a cryptocurrency investment platform based in Hong Kong, has been granted temporary virtual asset permission by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai (VARA). The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans to expand into the UAE.
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance first made its intentions to support Musk’s purchase of Twitter known in an SEC filing in May of this year. Musk reportedly sealed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion late on Thursday. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, stated that it has invested shares...
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Likely to File For Bankruptcy
Nasdaq-traded shares of the company dropped by 70% immediately after the news broke. The miner said Celsius’s refusal to pay was costing it almost $53,000 per day. Core Scientific, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the world, has warned that it may have to file for bankruptcy due to the high operating costs and other difficulties in the business. Thursday morning, the business released a letter to shareholders explaining that it was considering a variety of strategic alternatives and would not be making any payments on debts due over the next several days.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Plans to Issue Stablecoin
FTX exchange plans to create stablecoin. FTX Token traded at $24.55 with a price surge of over 8% in the previous week. FTX one of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stated, in a recent interview that the company is presently working to create a stablecoin. Stablecoin is known as a cryptocurrency token whose value is connected with another asset. But still, the information has not yet been confirmed by the officials.
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
Unilend V2 Launched: Becomes 1st True Permissionless Lending & Borrowing Protocol
Launching its much awaited V2 testnet on the Goerli chain today, UniLend team is looking to Revolutionise the Lending and Borrowing scene in the DeFi space. It is the first ever protocol which claims to “Make Every Digital Asset Productive”. Earlier, UniLend Finance CEO, Chandresh Aharwar had unveiled...
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve the Lagos State...
Popular Hacker Monkey Drainer Steals $1M Worth Crypto and NFTs
It was a phishing effort targeting unsuspecting customers. The bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance. The renowned fraudster “Monkey Drainer” has stolen about 700 ETH, or around $1M, in the previous 24 hours. Wallets with the last digits 0x02a and 0x626 were two of the most affected by this fraud. Losing a combined total of almost $370,000. Initially thought to be a hack, it turned out to be a phishing effort. Targeting unsuspecting customers who had crypto or NFTs in their wallets.
Meta Suffers a Loss in Their Metaverse Sector
Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) divisions outlined a $2.8 billion loss in Q2, 2022. Shift from “Facebook” to “Meta” states Mark’s intention to get fully involved in the metaverse. Meta’s metaverse division recorded a loss of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is...
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
California, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire. Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live
If no one bids more than the minimal amount, the starting price will drop each day. The Open Network (TON), a blockchain, was used to establish the marketplace. On Thursday, the popular messaging app Telegram introduced a marketplace for user names on the service. The Open Network (TON), whose token is known as Toncoin (TON), is essentially the natural successor of Telegram’s original independent blockchain plans. These plans were rejected by federal authorities two years ago.
$57 Million New Lawsuit Filed Against Do Kwon by Investors
The class action complaint claims Kwon and his colleagues lied to investors. South Korean officials reportedly filed an arrest order for him in September. Investors who lost roughly $57 million in the UST de-pegging incident have launched a lawsuit against Terraform Labs’ founder, Do Kwon. The class action complaint claims Kwon and his colleagues lied to investors about the UST stablecoin’s price stability.
Credit Suisse Plans Laying Off 9000 Personnel Post $4.09B Loss
Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs [$4.09 billion] for Q3. Credit Suisse, a Swiss investment bank and provider of financial services, made headlines at the start of the month due to a worsening fundamental picture and a subsequent widening of the credit default swap spread.
