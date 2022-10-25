ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a few schools moving their football games to this evening, the weather will be fantastic for all those games with temperatures pleasantly falling into the 60s during gametime under clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows drop into the 50s but with increasing clouds by sunrise Friday ahead of increasing rain chances by midday and afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy