KPLC TV
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
KPLC TV
Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million annually
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Feral hogs are estimated to cause $91.1 million in damages to agricultural and timber lands in Louisiana each year, according to a new study by the LSU AgCenter. The study, based on responses to a 2021 survey, found that feral hogs cost landowners $66.2 million...
KPLC TV
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
KPLC TV
Thomas Mutual Insurance Group issued cease-and-desist for not paying premiums
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has advised customers with Houston Thomas or Thomas Mutual Insurance Group to contact their insurance carrier to make sure they have legitimate coverages in place. This comes as fraud investigators with the LDI received information that the company was...
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
KPLC TV
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
KPLC TV
Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
KPLC TV
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year. The military...
KPLC TV
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a few schools moving their football games to this evening, the weather will be fantastic for all those games with temperatures pleasantly falling into the 60s during gametime under clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows drop into the 50s but with increasing clouds by sunrise Friday ahead of increasing rain chances by midday and afternoon.
