Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Daily Californian
How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day
As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
Daily Californian
Hilarious, spellbinding ‘In the Red and Brown Water’ spins versatile folktale at Zellerbach Playhouse
“In the Red and Brown Water” introduced its pivotal protagonist with a murmuring, thundering chant: “Oya, Oya, Oya in the air.” Casting a sharp spell over Zellerbach Playhouse, this opening set the stage for failed dreams and mythic hopes, as youthful ambitions clashed with harsh realities in the Berkeley Department of Theater, Dance and Performance Studies’ rendition of the play.
Daily Californian
Berkeley city must continue investments for safe biking
In mid-October, the city of Berkeley announced that it planned to continue its investment in the construction of new, protected bike lanes on Hopkins Street. Though the project is not yet finalized due to controversy about the number of parking spots bike lanes will take away, Berkeley should continue with this effort to make the streets safer for bikers — a move that is both eco-friendly and people-centered.
Daily Californian
Campus must save and prioritize its libraries
Who doesn’t love our libraries? UC Berkeley’s campus, home to more than 13 million books, is served by 23 libraries daily. These libraries are used not only for academic resources: Libraries are social spaces, study spaces for those without a quiet spot at home and so much more. Now, thanks to a campus proposal, some of them may be at risk.
Daily Californian
Save our library, reinvest in our collective future
The library is the beating heart of the campus. There is nothing more central to its research and teaching mission at a large college. No college can expect to have a worldwide reputation or to attract top scholars from around the globe without a world-class library. It can take up to centuries to build the collections that make up a great library. But unfortunately, it takes just years to decimate them. For 15 years, the libraries at UC Berkeley have been starved of resources, ultimately diminishing collections on campus that were built up for more than a century. This is a dereliction of our duty to future generations of faculty and students.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign nears $6B donor-centric fundraising goal
UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign, which increases research opportunities, campus facilities and available resources all while improving the undergraduate experience, is nearing its goal to raise $6 billion by the end of 2023. Campus held a Builders of Berkeley event Oct. 19 to recognize donors who have made...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley opens Disability Cultural Community Center
UC Berkeley opened its Disability Cultural Community Center, or DCC, on Tuesday in the Hearst Field Annex, becoming one of the first college campuses to create a center dedicated solely to the disabled community. The 2100-square-foot center offers a space for the disabled community on campus where people can connect...
Daily Californian
Perfecting mediocrity
Like all UC Berkeley students, I was a major overachiever in high school. Nothing mattered more to me than maintaining that perfect 4.0 GPA. What was it all for? College, of course. College was my only goal for my adolescent years, and I had high hopes for it. I wanted...
Daily Californian
Recent gun violence in Berkeley sparks discussions around community safety
For campus first-year Shazad Khan, gun violence had always been a distant idea. Khan said after moving from Singapore to Berkeley for college, gun violence was a newly discovered threat. It wasn’t something he expected until he witnessed the Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue shooting on Oct. 8, he said.
Daily Californian
Whitney Bradshaw talks Outcry Project, reproductive justice
“I have had some experiences where I’ve actually used my voice and screamed, and it has actually saved me,” Whitney Bradshaw said in an interview with The Daily Californian. Screaming may often be viewed as a negative thing, but for Bradshaw, it is an act of reclamation. In...
Daily Californian
CA Association of Realtors apologizes for history of housing discrimination
The California Association of Realtors, or CAR, formally apologized for historically supporting exclusionary housing practices, including redlining and the overturning of California’s first fair housing law. CAR condemns these past initiatives and now works towards addressing various forms of discriminatory housing policies, according to a CAR press release. Darrell...
Daily Californian
UCPD reports robbery at Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot
A robbery occurred at the Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot Thursday at 8:50 a.m., according to a 9:31 a.m. Berkeley WarnMe alert. The alert noted that two suspects fled the lot in a “newer” light Nissan Altima with unidentified license plates. UCPD asks anyone with information about this...
Daily Californian
Bears fall flat at Stanford Intercollegiate
This past weekend in Palo Alto saw an opportunity for Cal to make its big break early in the season. Following some relatively positive results at its first three appearances, Cal was in a position to shine through a field of 19 teams, seven of which are ranked in the Top 20. However, the blue and gold came out flat on Friday and failed to pick it up the rest of the weekend, ending in a disappointing 16th place.
Daily Californian
Hey, Cal football: Let’s get down to business
Even the most unaware UC Berkeley student knows that Cal football isn’t spectacular. In fact, I think we all know the team is quite literally the antithesis of talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not-ever-been-done-before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s— on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.
Daily Californian
'I feel peace of mind': Students react to additional private security patrols at units
After an initial email was sent out to students Oct. 14, Treeline Security, a private vendor, has started patrolling Units 1, 2 and 3 regularly at night. UC Berkeley hired Treeline Security primarily due to UCPD and residence hall security monitor staffing shortages, according to the email. Officers from the vendor currently monitor the residential halls from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. seven days a week.
Daily Californian
A student’s guide to 2022 state, local elections
The 2022 midterm elections are here: Berkeley residents have a chance to vote on local representatives for city council, school board and rent board, as well as city measures to create affordable housing and repair city infrastructure. In addition to local issues, voters will also decide the fate of state...
Daily Californian
Police Accountability Board talks surveillance, catalytic converter theft
Berkeley’s Police Accountability Board, or PAB, heard concerns about the use of a surveillance drone and the dismissal of civilians’ complaints at its regular meeting Tuesday. During public comment, Tracy Rosenberg, co-coordinator for Oakland Privacy, a group that advocates for transparency and oversight of surveillance technology, raised concerns...
Daily Californian
UC Teamsters negotiate contract for administrative employees
Teamsters Local 2010 leaders and University of California officials reached an agreement Oct. 20 regarding the ratification of university administrative employee contracts. The new contract will span four years, going into effect retroactively July 1, and will be in effect through March 31, 2026. The 13,000 administrative staff of the university, including clerical employees, library assistants, childcare teachers and dispatchers who are represented by the Teamsters will be represented under this new contract.
Daily Californian
Small margin: Shootout win over Stanford, last home game against James Madison
After just barely outdoing Stanford in last week’s matchup, Cal returns to Underhill Field for its final game of the season. Can the Bears reignite the offensive spark after not scoring in regulation last outing?. Against Stanford, Cal came away with the victory after a stroke-off win that took...
Comments / 0