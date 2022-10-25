The library is the beating heart of the campus. There is nothing more central to its research and teaching mission at a large college. No college can expect to have a worldwide reputation or to attract top scholars from around the globe without a world-class library. It can take up to centuries to build the collections that make up a great library. But unfortunately, it takes just years to decimate them. For 15 years, the libraries at UC Berkeley have been starved of resources, ultimately diminishing collections on campus that were built up for more than a century. This is a dereliction of our duty to future generations of faculty and students.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO