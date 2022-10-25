U.S. Army Black Hawk from Yakima performs rescue missions throughout Central Washington

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: No wonder she's so vague on her accomplishments
To the editor — Last evening, I happened to catch one of County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s campaign ads on TV. In it she touts, without going into detail, her many accomplishments. What are her views and what has she done for the county? A sampling:. She’s against ceding...
