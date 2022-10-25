Kevin Costner‘s history directing and starring in big Western movies made him the perfect choice to play Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. In March 1991, he was the big winner at the Academy Awards. During the star-studded ceremony, his Western epic Dances With Wolves scored seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner. How big of a deal were those wins? In Academy Award history, only two other traditional Westerns have ever been named Best Picture: Cimarron in 1931 and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, which won two years after Dances With Wolves. (Eastwood also nabbed his own Best Director trophy, just like Costner.)

MONTANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO