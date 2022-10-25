Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher’ Renewed for Season 4 as Henry Cavill Passes Reins to Liam Hemsworth
Toss a coin to your new Witcher. Netflix is giving The Witcher fans something to cheer about as the streamer renews the fantasy drama for a fourth season, but change is on the horizon as Henry Cavill will pass on Geralt of Rivia’s sword to Liam Hemsworth. Yes, Hemsworth...
tvinsider.com
‘WandaVision’: Marvel Developing Vision Focused Spinoff at Disney+
Marvel Studios has a Vision for a new Disney+ show: a WandaVision spinoff focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. Deadline reported the news on Friday, October 28, citing sources who said that the project is titled Vision Quest and would follow Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity.” The show would also present the possibility of Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Wanda Maximoff, the other lead of the Emmy-nominated hit WandaVision.
tvinsider.com
Maya Rudolph Recalls Being ‘Embarrassed & Humiliated’ During David Letterman Interview
A 2009 sit-down on David Letterman’s Late Show was anything but a laugh for Maya Rudolph. The Loot star said she was “embarrassed and humiliated” after Letterman, Stephen Colbert’s predecessor in CBS’ late-night franchise, mispronounced her name. “I did not have a good time,” Rudolph...
tvinsider.com
Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz
In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
tvinsider.com
How ‘Manifest’s Move to Netflix Gave the Show ‘A Ton of Freedom’ (VIDEO)
It’s been over a year since Manifest was saved by Netflix after being canceled by NBC after three seasons. And of course, with the move to streaming, viewers may expect some changes for the sci-fi mystery drama — but what exactly are those changes?. Fans have nothing to...
tvinsider.com
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families
Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
"Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Richard Gere’s Extensive Filmography Is Rivaled Only By His Net Worth
Richard Gere has long been established as leading man material, with his characters often very eligible love interests for the leading lady. After climbing his way to prominence, he built an acting career that spans over five decades on the small screen, big screen, and stage. So, what is Gere’s net worth after all this?
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
tvinsider.com
‘Dances With Wolves’ & 5 More Kevin Costner Westerns to Watch (PHOTOS)
Kevin Costner‘s history directing and starring in big Western movies made him the perfect choice to play Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. In March 1991, he was the big winner at the Academy Awards. During the star-studded ceremony, his Western epic Dances With Wolves scored seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner. How big of a deal were those wins? In Academy Award history, only two other traditional Westerns have ever been named Best Picture: Cimarron in 1931 and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, which won two years after Dances With Wolves. (Eastwood also nabbed his own Best Director trophy, just like Costner.)
tvinsider.com
Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks for New Host of ‘The Daily Show’
The host of CBS‘ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, has named the two candidates he would like to see take over The Daily Show after Trevor Noah makes his departure. Colbert addressed the situation on Thursday’s (October 27) episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, which airs after The Daily Show each Thursday and is executive produced by the late-night host. During his appearance on the show, Colbert was asked who he thought would make a good replacement for the departing Noah.
tvinsider.com
Checking into a New ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, Celebrating Loretta Lynn, Halloween Classics on TCM
HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus returns, with a new batch of privileged tourists checking into a Sicilian resort. The Simpsons follows last week’s It parody with a more traditional “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween trilogy. CMT stages a live tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn. Turner Classic Movies devotes much of the pre-Halloween weekend to vintage fright films.
tvinsider.com
What You Need to Know About Netflix’s Account-Sharing Crackdown
Netflix is making it harder to share your account password with friends and family. Starting in early 2023, it will cost money to share a Netflix account on devices primarily used outside of the account holder’s home. Netflix uses “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity...
Comments / 0