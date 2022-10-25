ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
techunwrapped.com

Has your WiFi network disappeared? Fix it with these 3 easy steps

It is possible that on occasion you find that your Wi-Fi network does not appear. Suddenly you see that it goes offline or you can’t find it in the list of wireless networks and therefore you can’t connect. What can you do if this happens? In this article we are going to explain three simple steps you can take if your Wi-Fi network has disappeared on Windows. You will see that just by following these tips the network will appear again and you will be able to connect.
Android Authority

Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do

It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
PC Magazine

How Fast Is Your Internet Connection...Really?

The speed of your broadband (always-on, high-capacity, wide-bandwidth) internet connection has never been more critical. It's the pipe that connects your computers, tablets, handhelds, entertainment systems, and home automation tools to the outside world—and to each other. Your connection must handle content that is critical for work, play, and...
PC Magazine

Motorola Q14 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System Review

Number of Wired LAN Ports (Excluding WAN Port) 1 on main router, 2 on node. Motorola's networking offerings enter the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E arena with the new Q14 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System. This $649.99 three-piece kit installs in minutes and offers some tempting features including multi-gig Ethernet connectivity, free parental control and network security software, and of course the speedy 6GHz data transmissions of the new Wi-Fi 6E standard. Unfortunately, the Motorola system's 6GHz band is tied to its automatic band-steering feature and can't be assigned its own network name (SSID). The Q14 is a solid performer, but our top pick for Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems, the Eero Pro 6E, offers better all-around performance and doubles as a home automation hub.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...

