Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
CNET
Crucial's X6 Portable External SSD Offers 1TB of Storage for Just $63 (Save $47)
With all the digital information we keep on our phones and laptops these days, having a backup of your data is essential. Devices can crash or break, potentially losing pictures, videos and key documents if they're only stored in one place. You can help avoid that situation by investing in an external hard drive, and Crucial makes a variety of popular options. Right now, its X6 SSD with 1 terabyte of space is down to just $63 at Amazon making it a no-brainer buy if you're in need of some extra storage. That's $47 off its regular price and the lowest we've ever tracked for it -- just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
The 12 Best Laptops of 2022 Can Do It All, Whether at Home or on the Go
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to tech products, finding the best laptop for you can be one of the most difficult things. There are so many different use cases for a laptop, that many of the available options focus on specific features or types of users. But it’s not always clear But that doesn’t mean that the best laptops don’t share some common features. And in general, you want to try and find a laptop that has these minimum features: An Intel Core i5...
Eurogamer.net
Add 2TB of storage to your PC for less with this WD Black SN770 SSD deal from Ebuyer
Alright, I'll cut to the chase. Currently, Ebuyer has a storming deal on the Western Digital Black SN770 2TB drive, with a handy £45 price cut from its £189.99 list price to make it £144.99, and if you're wanting to upgrade your PC storage capacity with a speedy drive, the SN770 looks like a solid choice.
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
techeblog.com
Forget Showers, Project Usoyaro is an AI-Powered Human Washing Machine from Japan
Japan is known for many things, like this a TV that you lick to taste things, but Project Usoyaro might be one of the most unusual we’ve seen yet. During the 1970 Osaka Expo, Sanyo Electronics debuted an ultrasonic bathtub that cleaned and massaged its occupant in a 15-minute cycle. Science Co. Ltd. created a modern version they hope will be ready by 2025.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
Intel Core i5-13600K
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As we expected, the Core i5-13600K is a much more practical and better value CPU than not just...
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
The holiday shopping season has started for great laptop deals, and Lenovo is seriously trying to one-up the competition. Right now its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a massive markdown at an impressive 60% off. As part of a Lenovo “Doorbuster” sale, the price has dropped down to $1,508 from the usual price of $3,769. That’s a wildly high total savings of $2,261. Get it on this unique sale while you can.
Phone Arena
Google is expanding the storage capacity of its Workspace Individual plan to 1TB
Well, we have good news for those who decided to use Google's Workspace Individual plan in their business. As the tech giant announced in a new blog post, every Workspace Individual account will soon receive an increase in its storage space. But the increase won't be just 100GB or 500GB....
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
ASUS Launches Zenbook OLED Fold 17 Laptop; Preorder at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- B&H is pleased to announce ASUS is bringing portable computing experiences to new heights with the launch of the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Multi-Touch Laptop. Blurring the line between laptop and tablet, this computer system almost entirely comprises a 17.3″ 2560 x 1920-resolution OLED touchscreen that folds down to 12.5″—smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper—with just over a half-inch thickness for easy carrying. Its form also makes a variety of configurations possible, including a book mode for easy touchscreen interaction. Turning it on its side and using half the screen as a virtual keyboard effectively turns the ASUS Zenbook 17-Fold OLED into a familiar traditional laptop, while pairing the system with an included ASUS ErgoSense wireless Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad allows you to use the system as a 17.3″ monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005598/en/ ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Blurs Line Between Laptop and Tablet (Photo: Business Wire)
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M1: what's new in 2022
Should you rush out and get the M2, or skip this one and wait for the next generation?
Meta Quest Pro: Where to Buy the High-End VR Device Online
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Meta Quest Pro, the “most enhanced” VR headset yet from Facebook’s parent company, went on sale earlier this week — but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. The VR headset, which “enables full-color mixed reality” that blends “virtual experience with your physical world,” retails for $1,499.99. Meta Quest Pro is the first in the brand’s line of high-end VR headsets. The multifunctional VR and MR device provides high-resolution,...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time
Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.
Consumer Reports.org
HP 14 Laptop Review
Walk into your local retailer and there’s a very good chance you’ll see several HP laptops on display in the computer section. The company makes all sorts of laptops, from high-end models aimed at digital creatives or budding content creators to more modest, workmanlike devices like the HP 14. It’s aimed at folks who just sorta need a laptop in the same way you just sorta need a toaster or teakettle: As long as it gets the job done without too much fluff, eh, that’s good enough.
GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Cards from Gigabyte and MSI Pictured
As launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 nears, pictures of partners' boards emerge.
dexerto.com
Steam Deck SSD installation: How to upgrade your storage drive
Wondering how to upgrade your Steam Deck SSD? If you’re on a 64GB Steam Deck, or just want more room to install your favorite games, then you should consider upgrading your internal drive. Taking apart, unscrewing, and fiddling around inside the Steam Deck isn’t as scary as it sounds....
Comments / 0