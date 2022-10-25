ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More

The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings

Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins

Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
FOX Sports

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Kyle Rau to one-year AHL contract

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Kyle Rau to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the club announced Tuesday. Rau, 30, spent the past five seasons in the Minnesota Wild organization, most recently leading the club’s AHL affiliate in Iowa in scoring with 25 goals and 53 points in 55 games during the 2021–22 regular season.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Yardbarker

Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt

The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers’ van Riemsdyk will undergo finger surgery Friday

There is a lasting fallout from the Philadelphia Flyers’ shutout loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks. James van Riemsdyk, who blocked a close shot with his hand, will require surgery to repair his broken finger. He left after his fifth shift of the game, 3:29 of ice time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. Anderson scored the winner with 3:46...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy