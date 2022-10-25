Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys Trade DTs Neville Gallimore & Trysten Hill? McCarthy's 'Old-School' Answer
The Dallas Cowboys are playing 'smash-mouth' football on both sides of the ball. That's about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but it's also influencing the thinking on trade ideas.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
A bye week can't slow down Gabe Davis as the Week 8 WR Start 'Em of the Week.
Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday signed former North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad.
Seahawks Cut 2 Players From Practice Squad
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Packers Linked to Cardinals WR A.J. Green, per Report
Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green could be a sneaky player to watch for with the Green Bay Packers.
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
The Miami Dolphins can take a big step toward playoff contention when they face the Detroit Lions
2022 NFL playoff predictions following Week 7 action
Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the 49ers the playoffs? Check out the 2022 NFL postseason predictions from 95.7 The Game’s Sam Lubman after the Week 7 action.
Le’Veon Bell Reveals What Would Make Him Return to NFL
Bell is set to fight former UFC star Uriah Hall in a boxing match, but didn’t completely rule out a return to football.
Packers.com
Former Packers DT Ron Gassert dead at 82
Ron Gassert, a defensive tackle on the Green Bay Packers' 1962 NFL championship team, died Oct. 8. Gassert was 82 and a resident of Southampton, N.J. Gassert was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1962 draft and played 10 games as a rookie. He underwent knee surgery following the season and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early August 1963 with an injury notation. Gassert was waived by the Rams less than a month later.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Place CB Jourdan Lewis & OL Matt Farniok On IR
Earlier this week, the Cowboys diagnosed Lewis with a Lisfranc injury suffered late in the team’s win over the Lions. Lewis has already had surgery to correct the issue and will now rehab with an eye on returning for the 2023 season. He had been starting at nickel corner...
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers have announced two roster moves.
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Jones Officially on IR; Dolphins Makes Other Moves
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be out at least four games after sustaining a knee injury in the Sunday night game against Pittsburgh
Bears place OL Lucas Patrick on IR, designate WR Byron Pringle for return
Another injury will sideline Lucas Patrick during his first Bears season. After undergoing surgery to repair a hand injury, Patrick sustained a toe malady that required him to be carted off the field Monday night. The Bears plan to place Patrick on IR on Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago...
