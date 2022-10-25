ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Packers.com

Former Packers DT Ron Gassert dead at 82

Ron Gassert, a defensive tackle on the Green Bay Packers' 1962 NFL championship team, died Oct. 8. Gassert was 82 and a resident of Southampton, N.J. Gassert was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1962 draft and played 10 games as a rookie. He underwent knee surgery following the season and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early August 1963 with an injury notation. Gassert was waived by the Rams less than a month later.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cowboys Place CB Jourdan Lewis & OL Matt Farniok On IR

Earlier this week, the Cowboys diagnosed Lewis with a Lisfranc injury suffered late in the team’s win over the Lions. Lewis has already had surgery to correct the issue and will now rehab with an eye on returning for the 2023 season. He had been starting at nickel corner...
DALLAS, TX

