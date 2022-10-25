Read full article on original website
Cornbeef Freddy
3d ago
Typical incompetence of Oregon government run by the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party.
Reply(5)
5
AP_001479.b5e5761c8ac14dacb62fdf58f471cfd8.1741
3d ago
No surprise there. Nothing in Oregon’s government works.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Readers respond: Limit gun magazine size
If a person in Oregon wants to shoot a deer or elk, the magazine on their rifle can contain no more than 5 cartridges. However, if a person in Oregon wants to shoot up a classroom, church, synagogue or mosque, Oregon provides no limit on the size of the assault rifle’s magazine. It’s time to stop this insanity. Let’s protect our school children and worshippers. Vote yes on Measure 114 and limit the size of the magazine. Mike Sands, Portland.
thelundreport.org
The Use Of Psilocybin Is On The Ballot Again For Many Oregon Voters
This article was republished from Jefferson Public Radio. In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and hospitalizations still falling
Oregon health officials reported a continued decline in known coronavirus cases this week, with 35% fewer infections than the previous week. At an average of about 330 new infections reported each day over the last week, reported cases are about where they were in the post-surge trough Oregon saw in March. Testing has fallen, too, though only by about 13%. Reported cases are widely considered an undercount, however, given at-home tests don’t have to be reported to the state.
Opinion: Sign the petition to stop ODOT's interstate tolling plan
Jeff Molinari: Our elected officials are ignoring the very people who pay their salaries.ODOT's project proposing tolling on Interstate 205 and Interstate 5 is unconstitutional. Let me remind the voters that we turned down this project twice. Our elected officials are ignoring the very people who pay their salaries. Have they forgotten that they work for the people of Oregon, not the other way around? There is a petition going around to stop this illegal activity of theirs. I am one of the people circulation this petition. Anyone wanting to sign this petition can contact me at jeffmolinari@aol.com. Doesn't matter if you're Republican, Democrat or Independent. I am sure no one wants this toll. Jeff Molinari is a resident of Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
thelundreport.org
Creativity Needed To Address Health Care Workforce Shortage, Experts Say
Even for an audience well-acquainted with Oregon’s health care workforce shortage, some of the numbers discussed at the Oct. 25 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference were bracing and provocative. For instance, a staggering 30-40% of new nurses are leaving the industry after their first year, said Troy...
Sea lion disease outbreak along Oregon coast
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife, and livestock. Dogs are most at risk of getting the disease while the risk to people is small. Dog and horse owners should discuss the merits of vaccination for leptospirosis with their veterinarian. ODFW and Oregon Parks and Recreation urge beachgoers to leash their dogs and keep at least 150 feet away from live...
focushillsboro.com
Introduction To Oregon’s Toll Policy
On any of its main thoroughfares or bridges, Oregon does not charge tolls. However, in order to earn billions of dollars in money, the Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to employing tolls in light of stagnant gas tax revenues and a desire for massive motorway development projects. Let’s be...
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Health Care's Near Future Holds A Host of Uncertainties, Lobbyists And Lawmakers Say
The politics around health care in Oregon are about to change in unpredictable ways. A big-spending governor’s race that’s leaving many questions unanswered. A huge new crop of rookie lawmakers and freshly-appointed agency heads. Adjustments needed for recently adopted laws. And a systemwide fiscal crisis in health care that, by one account, will break in the middle of the legislative session.
Oregon contractor knows the ropes of building and moving a 250-ton floating house
Don’t use a carpenter’s level to establish a horizontal line when building a floating house, says Marc Even, who often has three custom homes, in various stages of completion, bobbing on the water outside his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River. Measure from the flat platform up...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
traveloregon.com
Everyone Can Clam on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. Whether you’re a clam newbie or somebody who always...
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
FiveThirtyEight
Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?
Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
Comments / 13