Jeff Molinari: Our elected officials are ignoring the very people who pay their salaries.ODOT's project proposing tolling on Interstate 205 and Interstate 5 is unconstitutional. Let me remind the voters that we turned down this project twice. Our elected officials are ignoring the very people who pay their salaries. Have they forgotten that they work for the people of Oregon, not the other way around? There is a petition going around to stop this illegal activity of theirs. I am one of the people circulation this petition. Anyone wanting to sign this petition can contact me at jeffmolinari@aol.com. Doesn't matter if you're Republican, Democrat or Independent. I am sure no one wants this toll. Jeff Molinari is a resident of Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO