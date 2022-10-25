ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

cw39.com

Man shot to death overnight in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
cw39.com

DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
houstonian.news

Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
KSNB Local4

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
theleadernews.com

Family of Heights student killed at Astroworld settles lawsuit

The family of a late Heights High School student who was killed during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival music festival in Houston last November has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. According to an Oct. 20 report from USA Today, the family of former Heights High School student Brianna...
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
