Click2Houston.com
League City man who gunned down wife in front of family on Thanksgiving in 2019 sentenced to 30 years
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man who brutally shot and killed his wife in front of their family on Thanksgiving three years ago could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, a Galveston County district...
cw39.com
Man shot to death overnight in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
Man dies after being shot in the face in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Houston police. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hollock Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive. Police said...
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
Man found dead, shot in the face near SE Houston apartments, police say
According to HPD, about 13 shell cases were found near the victim after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputy hospitalized after crash with speeding drunk driver
HOUSTON - Two people, including a law enforcement officer, are recovering in the hospital Saturday after a crash in north Harris County with a speeding drunk driver. Investigators say a deputy with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office was heading north on Tomball Pky a little after 11 p.m. We're told...
Two inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates from Polk County are charged with felony escape after they escaped and were later found while they were being transported to a correctional facility in Louisiana Friday afternoon. The inmates were on two prisoner buses from Houston when both buses stopped to repair...
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston municipal courts’ amnesty program underway; resolves delinquent cases without penalty
The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department began its fall amnesty program on Friday, allowing people with delinquent cases to get them resolved without penalty. Any cases delinquent before October 1 are eligible and the program will run through November 19. "What we’re doing with this program is making sure...
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
theleadernews.com
Family of Heights student killed at Astroworld settles lawsuit
The family of a late Heights High School student who was killed during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival music festival in Houston last November has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. According to an Oct. 20 report from USA Today, the family of former Heights High School student Brianna...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
