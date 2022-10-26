Read full article on original website
THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XXI. THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK. In this way I became one among the Beast People in the Island of Doctor Moreau. When I awoke, it was dark about me. My arm ached in its bandages. I sat up, wondering at first where I might be. I heard coarse voices talking outside. Then I saw that my barricade had gone, and that the opening of the hut stood clear. My revolver was still in my hand.
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. Title: The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind. Author: Herbert George Wells. H.H. Johnston.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: XX. ALONE WITH THE BEAST FOLK
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I faced these people, facing my fate in them, single-handed now,—literally single-handed, for I had a broken arm. In my pocket was a revolver with two empty chambers. Among the chips scattered about the beach lay the two axes that had been used to chop up the boats. The tide was creeping in behind me. There was nothing for it but courage. I looked squarely into the faces of the advancing monsters. They avoided my eyes, and their quivering nostrils investigated the bodies that lay beyond me on the beach. I took half-a-dozen steps, picked up the blood-stained whip that lay beneath the body of the Wolf-man, and cracked it. They stopped and stared at me.
Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet
Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Pirate Planet: Chapter XVIII. CHAPTER XVIII. The wires that bound the two men were removed, and McGuire and Sykes worked in...
The War of the Worlds: Chapter IV. THE DEATH OF THE CURATE.
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. IV. THE DEATH OF THE CURATE. IV. THE DEATH OF THE CURATE. It was on the sixth day of our imprisonment that I peeped...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 59
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation, by David Ricardo is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 59. Make a few imaginary letters as a preliminary movement drill before beginning active work. As will be seen, nearly all the main oval part is at the left of the beginning stroke. Count 1, 2, and repeat; or 1–2, 3–4, 5–6, 7–8, 9–10 for each group of five. Move the paper after each group of five. From fifty to sixty letters should be made to the minute. Make a full page and practice steadily, not spasmodically. This letter lends itself readily to a light, easy, swinging, and rhythmic movement. For that reason, it is an excellent movement drill, and the best style of capital P to adopt.
Mighty Jaxx Develops their First Metaverse Experience - Spooky Season
Mighty Jaxx, an award-winning integrated future culture platform that designs and produces digital and phygital collectibles, has released its first IP collaboration into the metaverse with MightyVerse Presents Spooky Season (‘Spooky Season’). The enhanced brand experience will be free for all to enjoy during Halloween from 28 October 2022 to 11 November 2022 on The Sandbox and serves as a prelude to the full experience in December 2022.
THE APPLE
The Plattner Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE APPLE. “I MUST get rid of it,” said the man in the corner of the carriage, abruptly breaking the silence. Mr. Hinchcliff looked up,...
The Metaverse: Is It a Boy's Fantasy or The Future?
Eleven months after we thought that we would all be living in the Metaverse, the hype has died down. Meta's stock price is down bad. Like so bad, it reached its 2016 price levels. And the web3 Metaverse alternatives aren't doing any better. Decentraland has less than 700 active users.
A Guide to Running Ganache in a Browser
When developing Web3 projects, it helps to have a local blockchain devnet for testing. Ganache is one of the most popular tools for this in the Ethereum ecosystem, and part of Truffle. Ganache allows you to set up a local blockchain with different settings to thoroughly test your smart contracts before deployment.
Introducing the Satisfies Operator in TypeScript
I know the title of the post is cheesy 😛 but let me assure you once you know what the satisfies operator does, you will get the context. TypeScript beta 4.9 came with the new satisfies operator. The satisfies operator aims to give the ability the developers to assign the most specific types of expressions for inference. Let's see it in action.
Codepen Embeds now Supported in 3.0 Editor
Hello, I quickly wanted to let everyone know that https://codepen.io/ links can now be embedded into your HackerNoon stories when using the 3.0 editor. Simply paste an embed link (on a new line!), like:. Then hover over the link and toggle the embed on. The result will look like this:
Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakar
Metaverse is one of the hottest topics right now and is said to completely revolutionize human lives. From schools & offices to parties & vacations, the Metaverse brings every aspect of human life to a virtual world with the help of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Metaverse Technology is being hailed as the next breakthrough in technology after the internet.
