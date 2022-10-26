Read full article on original website
There Was No Struggle, No Attempt at Flight or Resistance
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter X: At Bay. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER X. At Bay.
THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XXI. THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK. In this way I became one among the Beast People in the Island of Doctor Moreau. When I awoke, it was dark about me. My arm ached in its bandages. I sat up, wondering at first where I might be. I heard coarse voices talking outside. Then I saw that my barricade had gone, and that the opening of the hut stood clear. My revolver was still in my hand.
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. Title: The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind. Author: Herbert George Wells. H.H. Johnston.
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 6. EXPOSTULATIONS - Part 1 - 6
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 6. EXPOSTULATIONS - Part 1-6 The next morning opened calmly, and Ann Veronica sat in her own room, her very own room, and consumed an egg and marmalade, and read the advertisements in the Daily Telegraph. Then began expostulations, preluded by a telegram and headed by her aunt. The telegram reminded Ann Veronica that she had no place for interviews except her bed-sitting-room, and she sought her landlady and negotiated hastily for the use of the ground floor parlor, which very fortunately was vacant. She explained she was expecting an important interview, and asked that her visitor should be duly shown in. Her aunt arrived about half-past ten, in black and with an unusually thick spotted veil. She raised this with the air of a conspirator unmasking, and displayed a tear-flushed face. For a moment she remained silent.
Recapitulation and Conclusion
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Recapitulation of the difficulties on the theory of Natural Selection. Recapitulation of the general and special circumstances in its favour. Causes of the general belief in the immutability of species. How far the theory of natural selection may be extended. Effects of its adoption on the study of Natural history. Concluding remarks.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
40 hilarious finalists in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild. The contest is now open for voting.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
Upworthy
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
Critics say Disney’s first plus-size heroine is ‘glorifying obesity’—and not today, Satan
Disney hasn't always been at the forefront of inclusivity when it comes to the representation of non-white, non-cisgender, non-heterosexual characters—we all know that. However, in a new short film, they're introducing their first plus-size heroine, a ballerina named Bianca. The short film, which is currently streaming on Disney+, shows...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
