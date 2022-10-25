Betting on the Eagles to lose: predictions and odds for Philly’s first loss this season

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
atozsports.com
Blast from the past officially puts Eagles over the top
The Philadelphia Eagles are positioning themselves for a Super Bowl run after the team’s latest move. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL by going all-in, and trading for the Chicago Bears’ prolific pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
San Francisco 49ers Star Wide Receiver Misses Practice On Wednesday
One key offensive weapon for the San Francisco 49ers was spotted not participating in the team's practice today. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was absent from practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury sustained in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Kansas ...
Boston Globe
A bright spot amid a disappointing Boston College season? Zay Flowers is playing better than ever
Whenever Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley chats with NFL friends about Zay Flowers, a common theme emerges. “Everybody’s got a really close eye on him,” Hafley said of his star receiver. “I think he’s really climbing, which is really cool when a kid comes back. It doesn’t always happen that way.”
atozsports.com
Eagles are learning from another team they are very close to
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football, and I can confidently say that. As of Week 8, they are the best team, and why would I believe differently? They are the most complete team in the league, meaning the offense and defense are stacked and have the best record.
NBC Philadelphia
Three Phillies Named Finalists for NL Silver Slugger Awards
Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this...
Boston Globe
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
BOSTON (AP) — A long, chainlink gold chain draped around his neck, Caris LeVert was wearing the spoils of his best night as a Cleveland Cavalier. “It’s the ‘Junkyard Dog’ we call it. We give it after every game — every win — to the guy that kind of digs in deep and kind of does the dirty work,” he said. “I got it this game.”
Jerry Jones praises Robert Quinn after Eagles trade for veteran pass-rusher
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line by trading for Robert Quinn, who spent the 2019 campaign with the Eagles. Jerry Jones was complimentary of the veteran pass-rusher in his weekly appearance on the “K&C Masterpiece.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
Ben Simmons airball on layup attempt goes viral
Ben Simmons was on the wrong side of a viral video yet again on Thursday night, after the struggling Nets newcomer airballed a layup attempt.
