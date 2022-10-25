It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
Related
Principal remembers student, teacher killed in CVPA school shooting
Longtime teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and sophomore student Alexandria Bell, 15, died in a shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
news9.com
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
Community remembers teacher and student lost in shooting
Tuesday morning, our hearts are heavy across the region as we cope with a school shooting that leaves both the victims of violence and emotional trauma.
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
Local school districts stress taking school threats seriously
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Following the St. Louis school shooting, local school districts remain on high alert for any threats. Just last week, Hollister School District officials were informed of a potential school shooting threat. “Our administration started getting some texts and emails and phone calls from people with some screenshots of something that had been […]
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week
Tuesday, schools are back in class except for Central Visual and Performing Arts where the shooting occurred. The post St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
What to know about Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
ST. LOUIS – A gunman killed two people and injured several others Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before he later died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet high school in...
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
St. Charles County has armed officers in all schools
School security officers in St. Louis City are not armed.
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting
Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
Gun was earlier confiscated from St. Louis school shooter
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.
St. Louis American
Mental health must be addressed through community
Edneshia Hamilton, a social worker and counselor at SLPS Peabody Elementary School, got word to head to Gateway Tech on Monday morning. The school had become a staging area and she stood among shocked and bewildered parents and students after a gunman had killed two people and left six people injured.
KMOV
Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
Comments / 0