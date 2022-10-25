ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus

By Kate Grumke, Rachel Lippmann
St. Louis American
 2 days ago
advantagenews.com

Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School

The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KOLR10 News

Local school districts stress taking school threats seriously

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Following the St. Louis school shooting, local school districts remain on high alert for any threats. Just last week, Hollister School District officials were informed of a potential school shooting threat.  “Our administration started getting some texts and emails and phone calls from people with some screenshots of something that had been […]
HOLLISTER, MO
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marissa Newby

At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHIO Dayton

Gun was earlier confiscated from St. Louis school shooter

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Mental health must be addressed through community

Edneshia Hamilton, a social worker and counselor at SLPS Peabody Elementary School, got word to head to Gateway Tech on Monday morning. The school had become a staging area and she stood among shocked and bewildered parents and students after a gunman had killed two people and left six people injured.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
FERGUSON, MO

