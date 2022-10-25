ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tracey Folly

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
The Guardian

Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments

He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
thecinemaholic.com

What is the Meaning of Buma in The Chalk Line, Explained

Co-written and directed by Ignacio Tatay, Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line‘ is his first feature film. The Spanish horror psychological-thriller film, originally titled ‘Jaula’, is a story about a girl called Clara, whose origins and identity are unknown. When Paula finds this girl, she learns that Clara does not speak and shares a strange relationship with boxes made of chalk. The two form a bond, which leads Paula down a treacherous path that reveals Clara’s haunting past.
Aabha Gopan

"It's not even summer!" Woman embarrasses man for sweating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, often ends up offending people because of the way she talks. She explained that people need to hear the truth and, if it hurts, they should either stop being sensitive or accept the truth.
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Incredible Magical Journey Of Those Old Shoes

Oh the places they've been, those old shoes. Once, like me, they were brand new and shiny. The possibilities were endless. They could journey anywhere and everywhere, laced up tight and taut and ready to run. And run they did. And so much more. They trod across gravel and grass,...

