'I Left America for Europe. I Was Scared for My Family'
I feel like we got out at just the right time, before things really started to go downhill
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
I tried van life for the first time and quit after a year. Here are 10 mistakes I'll avoid for my next attempt.
My partner and I traveled in a camper van for a year. From buying instead of renting to not planning, here are mistakes we could've avoided.
Good News Network
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments
He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
‘He would have done the most extraordinary things’: the shock of losing a loved one to Sads
Patrick Walters was in the throes of first love when his apparently healthy partner died in his sleep. How close are we to understanding ‘sudden arrhythmic death syndrome’?
13-Year-Old Devastated After Stepmom Sabotages Birthday Cake
Is it ever okay to favor a biological child over a stepchild?. It’s never easy to try and combine families, in particular when there are children involved who are still trying to overcome the separation of their own parents, or other related trauma.
After years of straightening my hair, I stopped trying to hide my Black roots | Zakiya Dalila Harris
I tried to fit in with my white friends by smothering my hair with painful chemicals – until I decided to have the Big Chop, says the New York-based author Zakiya Dalila Harris
Neighbor Leaves Internet in Stitches With Very Scary Yard Decor: 'Taxes'
"You need to warn people before showing such horror," joked one Instagram user about the video that has been watched by over 18 million people.
Grey Poupon’s Don’t Worry Dijon wants a taste of Olivia Wilde’s salad-dressing drama
Don’t worry, darling: Olivia Wilde’s “special” salad dressing recipe is for everyone. Even Grey Poupon.
thecinemaholic.com
What is the Meaning of Buma in The Chalk Line, Explained
Co-written and directed by Ignacio Tatay, Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line‘ is his first feature film. The Spanish horror psychological-thriller film, originally titled ‘Jaula’, is a story about a girl called Clara, whose origins and identity are unknown. When Paula finds this girl, she learns that Clara does not speak and shares a strange relationship with boxes made of chalk. The two form a bond, which leads Paula down a treacherous path that reveals Clara’s haunting past.
"It's not even summer!" Woman embarrasses man for sweating
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, often ends up offending people because of the way she talks. She explained that people need to hear the truth and, if it hurts, they should either stop being sensitive or accept the truth.
The Incredible Magical Journey Of Those Old Shoes
Oh the places they've been, those old shoes. Once, like me, they were brand new and shiny. The possibilities were endless. They could journey anywhere and everywhere, laced up tight and taut and ready to run. And run they did. And so much more. They trod across gravel and grass,...
Wife Says That Husband’s Indoor Home Security Camera Is “Weird and Controlling”
When it comes to matters of privacy, there is sure to be a certain amount of give and take in every relationship. With that noted, there are situations in which one individual flagrantly breaches the privacy of their spouse in an obvious way. While, at times, it is possible for this to happen by mistake, sometimes, it is done on purpose.
