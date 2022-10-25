25 WEATHER — A strong storm system will be moving into Texas late tonight. This will set the stage for widespread rain and storms Friday. While the severe weather threat is low, some of the stronger storms could produce pocket change size hail, especially south and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen. Right now it appears the tornado threat will be down toward the Houston area where the warm front will set up. The main threat will be locally heavy rain throughout the day, so be ready for some delays on the roads and at the airport. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely. There could be some 3+ inch amounts in a few isolated locations. Temperatures will slowly drop from the 60s into the 50s as a cold front sweeps into the area during the afternoon hours. We should taper off to showers Friday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest of the rain should be done by that point.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO