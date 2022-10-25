Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain Possible Friday
25 WEATHER — A strong storm system will be moving into Texas late tonight. This will set the stage for widespread rain and storms Friday. While the severe weather threat is low, some of the stronger storms could produce pocket change size hail, especially south and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen. Right now it appears the tornado threat will be down toward the Houston area where the warm front will set up. The main threat will be locally heavy rain throughout the day, so be ready for some delays on the roads and at the airport. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely. There could be some 3+ inch amounts in a few isolated locations. Temperatures will slowly drop from the 60s into the 50s as a cold front sweeps into the area during the afternoon hours. We should taper off to showers Friday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest of the rain should be done by that point.
Rain comes to an end this evening
25 WEATHER — As a low pivots to the southeast out of the Fort Worth area, it will bring another round of rain over the course of the evening. The best chances appear to be north of Temple and Killeen. There shouldn't be any thunder involved but heavy rain may occur. You may run into some rain if you're out at the football games. Temperatures will be in the 50s for football. The last of the rain will come to an end late tonight, ending from west to east.
Majority of roads damaged during 2021 Winter Blast are fixed: Killeen city leaders
Whether you call it "SnowVID," "Snowmagedon” or the "Big Freeze," last year's winter blast decimated just about every road in Killeen, causing up to $40 million worth of damage. “Before the roads were decent, but after that storm, they’re terrible now,” said Killeen resident Estavon Williams. When...
Adding a new grocery store in Downtown Killeen brings several challenges
It’s hard to tell this used to be a grocery store. Now all that’s left is boarded windows and old equipment, all fenced in on a lot off of North Gray Street. "It’s a whole community down there," said Killeen Resident Davidé Davis. "There’s children down there, there’s a lot of elderly community down there too."
Faces of Fort Hood: Trooper Ricky Stroud
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Central Texas is full of veterans who chose to take their uniforms off only to put on a new one. Meet Trooper Ricky Stoud, a highway patrolman with the Texas Department of Public Safety. But a trooper’s uniform isn’t the first one that Ricky proudly put on.
Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition: Waco police
WACO, Texas — A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Waco last night, police said. At 9:08 p.m. this Wednesday, officers were dispatched near South 18th Street and Connor Avenue on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, Waco officers said they...
National Domestic Violence Collaborative here to help Central Texas women
A new organization 'National Domestic Violence Collaborative joined Killeen in April of 2021. The organization's goal is to provide shelter and transitional housing for women experiencing domestic violence. Audrey Prosper, the woman behind the organization experienced abuse and said she's turning pain into purpose. “I don’t want this to happen...
Bullied middle school student encourages others to 'be kind to others'
BELTON, Texas — October is recognized nationwide as Bullying Prevention Month. It's a growing problem across the country and in Central Texas. Nick is a sixth-grade student who's been dealing with bullying in his Belton middle school. "Pretty much call me ugly, she goes 'no one will ever love...
Race for McLennan County District Attorney 2022: Meet the Candidates
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens and Democrat Aubrey Robertson are vying to replace the current district attorney, Barry Johnson, in the general election on Nov. 8. 25 News met with both candidates this week as they attempt to sway voters in the final stretches of their campaigns,...
Waco council member resigns, effective next week
Waco Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Palmer has resigned, effective Nov. 4. Palmer, who represents District IV, has served on the city council since Nov. 17, 2020 after being elected earlier that month. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV councilwoman these past two...
