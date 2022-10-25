ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money

By Emma Hernandez
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
Discovery+ (2)

A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!

Who Is Josh Weinstein?

“Josh is 40 years old and he runs a modeling agency,” Natalie gushed in her confessional on the season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life. “Josh is from Arizona but he works in L.A. most of the time. He’s extremely good looking, confident, charming, sexy. All [of the] above.”

What Is Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth?

Josh’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 to $6 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Josh Weinstein Make His Money?

Josh is the CEO and founder of Preview Models. “Since, 2015 Preview Models has been a pioneer in producing top designer fashion shows with LIVE Performances by Kid Inc, Chanel West Coast, DJ AirHound, Professional Dancers & America’s Next Top Models!” read the description on the company’s official website. “Models from over 100+ different cities across the US have been immersed in the entertainment industry thanks to Preview Models!”

Preview Models’ most recent production took place in October 2022 and was hosted by Wild ‘n Out star Nick Cannon.

In addition to Preview Models, Josh is also the CEO and cofounder of Cre8luck. According to the company’s Instagram bio, they organize “luxury giveaways [featuring] your favorite celebs [and] influencers.”

How Did Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva Meet?

“We met at a modeling event that Josh put on in Florida,” Natalie said in a confessional. “We went on a date and I immediately clicked with him. I never met a guy like Josh in my life. He’s nothing like Mike. Mike is [a] mama’s boy and Josh is [a] wild animal who is waiting for his jump. He’s really dangerous and I like it.”

Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Josh and Natalie Still Together?

While Josh and Natalie immediately hit it off, they hit bumps in the road very early on. “But I had concerns with Josh working with beautiful women all the time. I’m [a] very jealous person. I don’t know why, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m very like, you know, love needy. And then Josh told me something that I wasn’t expecting,” Natalie continued while the clip cut to Josh telling her he has two children with two different women.

Discovery+ (2)

“First thought was, ‘Oh, he can make kids,’ which is good,” Natalie said. “But second thought was, I don’t know if I want a guy who has kids from two different women. It’s not normal in my country. But I’m so attracted to him. I just can’t stay away.”

Unfortunately for Natalie, her chemistry with Josh was not enough to keep their relationship afloat. On the Tuesday, October 24 episode, the couple ended things on a cliffhanger as they were not on the same page of having kids.

Comments / 42

Linda McWilliams
1d ago

Run Josh run as far and fast as you can from Natalie , she will make your life miserable . She is poison to men

Reply(1)
48
Elaine Stebbins
1d ago

that skenk Natalie only sees the dollar sign and the luxury when she sees him. He could he headless and stink like Hell..as long as she could feel like she was high class.

Reply
11
my opinion
1d ago

He’s only with her for the screen time. It’s very clear. He owns a modeling agency. The loser his face is out there. The more her gets attention for his business.

Reply
7
In Touch Weekly

