Fullerton, CA

fullerton.edu

New Devised Theatre Program Spotlights Collaborative Performance

Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Theatre and Dance set the stage for a new era of performance this fall by expanding its Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program to include a devised performance/physical theatre concentration that champions finding connections between traditionally separate fields of artistic study. Devised performance combines...
fullerton.edu

Educator Is an Advocate for LGBTQ+ Future Teachers

As an openly gay educator, William Toledo knows firsthand the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ college students in pre-K-12 teacher preparation programs. Toledo, who earned a doctorate in teaching and teacher education from the University of Michigan, joined Cal State Fullerton this fall as an assistant professor of secondary education. His research focuses on ensuring how student teachers can be comfortable being gay and lesbian teaching professionals and preparing future teachers to become LGBTQ+ advocates in schools.
fullerton.edu

Looking Back on 10 Years of the LGBT Queer Resource Center

Ten years ago, the LGBT Queer Resource Center opened its doors for the first time, creating a safe space that championed visibility, inclusivity and storytelling. Today, the center has expanded that mission: “We will continue to share our stories and to be loud and proud and unafraid.”. “When I...
FULLERTON, CA
fullerton.edu

Nika Nikopour Foundation Supports Student Success

The Nika Nikopour Foundation recently made a five-year gift to Cal State Fullerton to provide scholarships to students who are committed to serving others. Passionate about mental health, the foundation will provide two scholarships each year to CSUF students who have demonstrated an interest in social action within their local communities by promoting inclusion, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Already through their support, two CSUF students have benefitted, receiving scholarships that enabled them to continue forward on their path towards helping others.
fullerton.edu

2022 Outstanding Professor Lecture: Statistical Thinking and Big Data Explorations

Members of the campus community are invited to attend the 2022 Outstanding Professor Lecture, presented by Sam Behseta, professor of mathematics and director of the Center for Computational and Applied Mathematics. While technology has made it possible to generate significantly larger volumes of data, it has become exceedingly challenging to...
FULLERTON, CA
fullerton.edu

Five Facts About Fullerton Arboretum

MYTH #1: Since admission is free, the Arboretum must not need money. FACT: The Arboretum is a self-support unit within Cal State Fullerton which means that all of the funds necessary to operate the Arboretum must be raised through donations, memberships, plant sales, facility rentals, events, and classes. MYTH #2:...
FULLERTON, CA

