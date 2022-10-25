The Nika Nikopour Foundation recently made a five-year gift to Cal State Fullerton to provide scholarships to students who are committed to serving others. Passionate about mental health, the foundation will provide two scholarships each year to CSUF students who have demonstrated an interest in social action within their local communities by promoting inclusion, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Already through their support, two CSUF students have benefitted, receiving scholarships that enabled them to continue forward on their path towards helping others.

