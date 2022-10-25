Read full article on original website
Related
Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
Terrifier 2 was made "violently disgusting" on purpose
The team behind the latest slasher film Terrifier 2 said they made it "Violently disgusting" on purpose. The result has been moviegoers shaking and crying, vomiting, and or fainting while viewing the horror flick. Not everyone is interested in being frightened to the point of losing consciousness or bodily fluids but being terrified is raking in money at the box office.
GREG GUTFELD: Millennials masquerade 'just to fit in'
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed millennials seeking to "fit in" on Thursday night's opening monologue on "Gutfeld!"
How to Remain Clear-Headed When Your Brain Tells You Everything Sucks
When my thoughts are clear, I know one thing for sure:. Things happen when they’re supposed to happen. The rest of the time, as soon as something goes wrong or too slow for my taste, I can’t help but think like crazy to try to make it change.
My Take: No exceptions? Really?
The nurses on our oncology unit cared for cancer patients, but also cared for mothers who were losing a pregnancy or who faced terminating a pregnancy gone wrong. Why the oncology unit? Because the last thing a mother losing her baby needs is to be on a delivery unit where she will hear crying babies and joyful laughter. We were accustomed to dealing with loss and grief, so they were sent to us.
Digital Trends
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
goeasternoregon.com
One little, two little...
Interested in a good old murder mystery for Halloween?. How about 10 of them — all in the same book? (Or are there 11? Hmm...) When it comes to mystery, crime and detective tales, few writers compare to Agatha Christie, often proclaimed the “queen” of such genres.
I've learned more lessons in my 40s than in any other decade
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've been through some decades in life. Now I'm in my 40th decade. And I have to say, this is probably the most enlightening decade of them all, so far. There are some life-changing and eye-opening lessons in my 40s that others who haven't reached this age yet can definitely look forward to.
Comments / 0