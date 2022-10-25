Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra hosts Delaware with a win
A comeback late in the fourth set extended the Hofstra volleyball team’s winning streak to 11 in their match against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Pride’s 3-1 victory lifts their season record to 14-8 and 11-0 in conference. “Good effort...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Dragons shut out the Pride
The Hofstra University field hockey team suffered a 2-0 shutout, its third consecutive loss, to the Drexel University Dragons in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pride’s record falls to 6-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Drexel dominated in all facets...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra volleyball etching its name in history
The Hofstra volleyball team has become one of the hottest teams on campus because of their 12-game winning streak: the fifth longest in the nation. With a winning streak comes the trials and tribulation of pressure and a long season, surpassing all of the pressure and turning it into motivation.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra should bring back the football team
Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Colleges race to net zero emissions
Hofstra attempts to be eco-friendly. // Photo courtesy of Thomas Richter. Colleges across the country are competing fiercely in the “Race to Zero,” a global campaign created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which promotes the investment in zero carbon initiatives in higher education institutions.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Future guide dogs set paws on Hofstra’s campus
Carol, a black labrador retriever, is Hofstra University’s first student-raised puppy. Follow her on Instagram @carolguideshofstra. // Photo courtesy of Nicole Connelly. The Guide Dog Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing guide dogs and training free of charge to individuals who are blind or have low vision, set its paws on Hofstra University’s campus in an attempt to have students become puppy raisers.
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester
WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame opening on Saturdays, induction nominees being accepted
Delawareans who want to learn about the state's rich sports history will get some additional chances to visit the past. The Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame, located at Frawley Stadium, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first time. The museum, which is accessible...
Cape Gazette
Home in Champions Club on a Premium Lot
Welcome Home to Champions Club a 55 Plus Community in Magnolia! This 2BR 2BA w/full basement is priced to sell and located on a premium lot backing to trees. Home features and open floor plan, kitchen island w/room for bar seating, sunroom addition, lots of storage in full basement, spacious front porch and more. The community is situated between Dover and the Beaches making this a great location to the shore, outlets, Dover Air Force Base etc. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis and activities. Jonathons Landing Golf Course is a golf cart ride or short walk.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
