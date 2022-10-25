ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra hosts Delaware with a win

A comeback late in the fourth set extended the Hofstra volleyball team’s winning streak to 11 in their match against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Pride’s 3-1 victory lifts their season record to 14-8 and 11-0 in conference. “Good effort...
NEWARK, DE
thehofstrachronicle.com

Dragons shut out the Pride

The Hofstra University field hockey team suffered a 2-0 shutout, its third consecutive loss, to the Drexel University Dragons in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pride’s record falls to 6-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Drexel dominated in all facets...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra volleyball etching its name in history

The Hofstra volleyball team has become one of the hottest teams on campus because of their 12-game winning streak: the fifth longest in the nation. With a winning streak comes the trials and tribulation of pressure and a long season, surpassing all of the pressure and turning it into motivation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra should bring back the football team

Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Colleges race to net zero emissions

Hofstra attempts to be eco-friendly. // Photo courtesy of Thomas Richter. Colleges across the country are competing fiercely in the “Race to Zero,” a global campaign created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which promotes the investment in zero carbon initiatives in higher education institutions.
thehofstrachronicle.com

Future guide dogs set paws on Hofstra’s campus

Carol, a black labrador retriever, is Hofstra University’s first student-raised puppy. Follow her on Instagram @carolguideshofstra. // Photo courtesy of Nicole Connelly. The Guide Dog Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing guide dogs and training free of charge to individuals who are blind or have low vision, set its paws on Hofstra University’s campus in an attempt to have students become puppy raisers.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WHIO Dayton

Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester

WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Home in Champions Club on a Premium Lot

Welcome Home to Champions Club a 55 Plus Community in Magnolia! This 2BR 2BA w/full basement is priced to sell and located on a premium lot backing to trees. Home features and open floor plan, kitchen island w/room for bar seating, sunroom addition, lots of storage in full basement, spacious front porch and more. The community is situated between Dover and the Beaches making this a great location to the shore, outlets, Dover Air Force Base etc. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis and activities. Jonathons Landing Golf Course is a golf cart ride or short walk.
MAGNOLIA, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy