Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO