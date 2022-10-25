ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thehofstrachronicle.com

Dragons shut out the Pride

The Hofstra University field hockey team suffered a 2-0 shutout, its third consecutive loss, to the Drexel University Dragons in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pride’s record falls to 6-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Drexel dominated in all facets...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra volleyball etching its name in history

The Hofstra volleyball team has become one of the hottest teams on campus because of their 12-game winning streak: the fifth longest in the nation. With a winning streak comes the trials and tribulation of pressure and a long season, surpassing all of the pressure and turning it into motivation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra should bring back the football team

Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Colleges race to net zero emissions

Hofstra attempts to be eco-friendly. // Photo courtesy of Thomas Richter. Colleges across the country are competing fiercely in the “Race to Zero,” a global campaign created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which promotes the investment in zero carbon initiatives in higher education institutions.
thehofstrachronicle.com

Future guide dogs set paws on Hofstra’s campus

Carol, a black labrador retriever, is Hofstra University’s first student-raised puppy. Follow her on Instagram @carolguideshofstra. // Photo courtesy of Nicole Connelly. The Guide Dog Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing guide dogs and training free of charge to individuals who are blind or have low vision, set its paws on Hofstra University’s campus in an attempt to have students become puppy raisers.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

SAS uses new technology to increase accessibility

Amid the new technology implemented by Student Access Services, students voice concerns about accommodations in class. // Ahjané Forbes / The Hofstra Chronicle. Every year, Hofstra University’s Student Access Services continuously works to update accessibility on campus. Hofstra has implemented some advancements on campus with disabled students in mind. Although, some students have been appreciative of the changes, they still face issues pertaining to accommodations.
thehofstrachronicle.com

Rockville Centre spooks the town with annual event

CSTL hosted Spooky Fest at the Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre. // Annabel Hoffman/ The Hofstra Chronicle. From fear to fun, one local Halloween event changes its target audience to appeal to younger children. The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) hosts Spooky Fest, a family-friendly Halloween event, at the Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre, New York, every weekend in October.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

