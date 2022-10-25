Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thehofstrachronicle.com
Dragons shut out the Pride
The Hofstra University field hockey team suffered a 2-0 shutout, its third consecutive loss, to the Drexel University Dragons in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pride’s record falls to 6-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Drexel dominated in all facets...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra volleyball etching its name in history
The Hofstra volleyball team has become one of the hottest teams on campus because of their 12-game winning streak: the fifth longest in the nation. With a winning streak comes the trials and tribulation of pressure and a long season, surpassing all of the pressure and turning it into motivation.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra should bring back the football team
Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Colleges race to net zero emissions
Hofstra attempts to be eco-friendly. // Photo courtesy of Thomas Richter. Colleges across the country are competing fiercely in the “Race to Zero,” a global campaign created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which promotes the investment in zero carbon initiatives in higher education institutions.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Future guide dogs set paws on Hofstra’s campus
Carol, a black labrador retriever, is Hofstra University’s first student-raised puppy. Follow her on Instagram @carolguideshofstra. // Photo courtesy of Nicole Connelly. The Guide Dog Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing guide dogs and training free of charge to individuals who are blind or have low vision, set its paws on Hofstra University’s campus in an attempt to have students become puppy raisers.
thehofstrachronicle.com
SAS uses new technology to increase accessibility
Amid the new technology implemented by Student Access Services, students voice concerns about accommodations in class. // Ahjané Forbes / The Hofstra Chronicle. Every year, Hofstra University’s Student Access Services continuously works to update accessibility on campus. Hofstra has implemented some advancements on campus with disabled students in mind. Although, some students have been appreciative of the changes, they still face issues pertaining to accommodations.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Rockville Centre spooks the town with annual event
CSTL hosted Spooky Fest at the Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre. // Annabel Hoffman/ The Hofstra Chronicle. From fear to fun, one local Halloween event changes its target audience to appeal to younger children. The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) hosts Spooky Fest, a family-friendly Halloween event, at the Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre, New York, every weekend in October.
