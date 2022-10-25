Read full article on original website
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra volleyball etching its name in history
The Hofstra volleyball team has become one of the hottest teams on campus because of their 12-game winning streak: the fifth longest in the nation. With a winning streak comes the trials and tribulation of pressure and a long season, surpassing all of the pressure and turning it into motivation.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Pride defeats Blue Hens in second weekend win
The volleyball team continues to dominate the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), extending their winning streak to 12 with another 3-1 win over the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sunday, Oct. 23. “Everyone is doing a little bit better,” said head coach Emily Mansur. “It’s becoming a team;...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra hosts Delaware with a win
A comeback late in the fourth set extended the Hofstra volleyball team’s winning streak to 11 in their match against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Pride’s 3-1 victory lifts their season record to 14-8 and 11-0 in conference. “Good effort...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra should bring back the football team
Every weekend, the lively, picturesque campus of Hofstra University turns into a desolate wasteland devoid of all vitality and enthusiasm as many students head home. Simultaneously, hundreds of other schools nationwide are filled to the brim with eager students and fans who arrive in droves to take in America’s most popular college sport. While Hofstra has a profound history of athletic success, it is indisputable that the absence of a football team leaves a gaping hole in the student body.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Colleges race to net zero emissions
Hofstra attempts to be eco-friendly. // Photo courtesy of Thomas Richter. Colleges across the country are competing fiercely in the “Race to Zero,” a global campaign created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which promotes the investment in zero carbon initiatives in higher education institutions.
greatneckrecord.com
Long Island Local To Be Inducted In New York State Baseball Hall Of Fame
Lou Bernardi to join legendary players, coaches, writers in HOF. One of Herricks High School’s busiest alumni will soon join the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. Lou Bernardi, 34, Herricks Class of ‘06, found out last month that he’ll join the ranks of legends like like Mickey Mantle, Keith Hernandez, and even former NYS Governor Mario Cuomo as part of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2023.
Northport Tigers triumph using class, commitment and character
This past week, the Northport High School football team showed the world that their credo — Class, Commitment, and Character — isn’t just a trio of noble-sounding words. Two Saturdays ago, the Tigers not only lost a game to top-ranked Bellport and a share of first place in Suffolk County Division II, but also the services of their all-star quarterback, linebacker, and field general on both sides of the ball, senior Owen Johansen. He is out for the season with a broken ankle.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Future guide dogs set paws on Hofstra’s campus
Carol, a black labrador retriever, is Hofstra University’s first student-raised puppy. Follow her on Instagram @carolguideshofstra. // Photo courtesy of Nicole Connelly. The Guide Dog Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing guide dogs and training free of charge to individuals who are blind or have low vision, set its paws on Hofstra University’s campus in an attempt to have students become puppy raisers.
Town of Smithtown lands statewide tournament
In what could be a boon to both the St. James/Smithtown Little League and the Town of Smithtown, the New York State Softball Championship Tournament will be held here in July of 2023 and possibly beyond. Richard Tomitz, president of SJSLL, and Peter Russo, vice president, have been working closely...
Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
thehofstrachronicle.com
SAS uses new technology to increase accessibility
Amid the new technology implemented by Student Access Services, students voice concerns about accommodations in class. // Ahjané Forbes / The Hofstra Chronicle. Every year, Hofstra University’s Student Access Services continuously works to update accessibility on campus. Hofstra has implemented some advancements on campus with disabled students in mind. Although, some students have been appreciative of the changes, they still face issues pertaining to accommodations.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
Legendary N.Y. radio station plays its last tune as it switches formats
The iconic New York City-based alternative rock station 92.3, aired its last broadcast this morning, leaving listeners with one last song: LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”. The station — which can be heard throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut—...
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
metroairportnews.com
A Sneak Peek at the Newly Restored Navy F-14D Tomcat
On Wednesday, October 26, the Museum hosted a brief outdoor viewing to unveil the work done to restore the F-14D Tomcat currently stored in the museum’s restoration hangar. Before its move to the Museum in June 2022, the jet- Felix 101, F-14D BuNo 164603 has been parked outside the former Grumman Corporation offices in Bethpage, NY, since 2008 when Grumman’s successor, Northrop Grumman Corp., and the Grumman Retiree Club, created a monument. Said Cradle of Aviation Museum President Andy Parton, “It makes perfect sense for the plane to be at the Cradle. … We are the keeper of the legacy of Grumman.” Since June, restoration work on the aircraft has been underway. Joshua Stoff, Curator at the Museum, said: “that work has included sanding, patching holes, paint/primer application, and applying new paint and markings.”
NY gubernatorial debate: What to watch for when Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin spar
Republican gubernatorial challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Gov. Kathy Hochul will square off in their only televised debate Tuesday night. The one-hour debate, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., comes as polls show Zeldin closing in on Hochul’s lead. [ more › ]
Herald Community Newspapers
Childhood friends from Oceanside turn Facebook nostalgia page into a book
Their “page” may have started in 2008, but they couldn’t physically turn it until this April. Childhood friends-turned-co-authors Scott Mandel, 48, Jordan Kaplan, 57, Stacy Mandel Kaplan, 52, and Kimberly Towers, 48, started a Facebook page “Hey Long Island … Do U Remember?” 14 years ago, to reminisce and share their memories, and now their book, of the same title, is inspiring memories nationwide.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat
The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
Southampton mayor hopes to keep locally-run businesses in the village following Schmidt's Market closure
The mayor of Southampton is working to save and keep a locally-run businesses in the village.
