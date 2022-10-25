Read full article on original website
Related
When grocery giants merge, consumers benefit
The announcement that grocery giant Kroger intends to buy rival Albertsons is already provoking speculation that the Federal Trade Commission will try to block the deal. Their likely theory, based on antiquated concepts of how business operates, is that consumers would suffer from decreased competition and increased prices. This would...
The Jewish Press
Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms
In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.
Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't
The business models at Costco (COST) and Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club are nearly identical. Both warehouse retailers offer members a simple proposition: Pay a membership fee each year and get access to low-priced merchandise, services, and more. The experiences at the two are also similar: Sam's Club and Costco provide...
Amazon Belt Tightening a Focus into 2023
Economic headwinds and a more value-conscious consumer are hitting Amazon.com Inc., taking a bite out of the company’s holiday outlook. Amazon shares slumped in after-hours trading Thursday after the company offered a revenue forecast for the current quarter that missed consensus estimates. The company said it expects revenue for the December quarter to be in the range of $140 billion to $148 billion, off from the $155.2 billion analysts on average expected. The forecast would reflect an increase of 2 percent to 8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s stock was trading down as much as nearly 17 percent after...
cspdailynews.com
‘Affordability Matters,’ Murphy USA CEO Says
7 Foodservice Predictions That Could Shape C-Stores and Restaurants in 2023. CSP’s Top 202 details the largest chains in the convenience-store industry and the biggest M&A stories of the past year. Welcome to a deep dive into the c-store landscape. Category Management Handbook. Category sales performance in Beverages, Candy,...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation
Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
How WOC-Owned Startups Are Tapping the Multitrillion-Dollar U.S. Women’s Market for Growth
Representing just about half of the U.S. population, women also make up an outsize proportion of consumer spending in many categories. According to Nielsen, women’s purchasing power in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion per year. What’s more, women consumers increasingly identify as conscious consumers, interested...
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
lifetrixcorner.com
Amazon ERC Phone Number : How to Call Amazon ERC HR Department
You can directly contact Amazon HR (Human Resources) Department at (888) 892-7180 and ask any queries about your job by calling the Employment Resource Center (Amazon ERC). HR can be reached through email or the ERC Amazon number if you have completed your application and are still looking for more information. HR can assist you with the next steps.
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
nrf.com
Neiman Marcus Group, Chobani CEOs to Speak at Retail’s Big Show
WASHINGTON – Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya will each headline keynote sessions at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. The 113th annual convention will be held in New York City Jan. 15-17 and is expected to draw more than 35,000 retailers, vendors and industry experts from around the world.
Are Consumers Really as Cash-Strapped as Retailers Think?
While everyone’s talking about whether or not economies will slide into a recession, or whether it’s happened already, consumers may not treat a slowdown with the sense of urgency many prognosticators expect. As many as 77 percent of retail executives believe consumers are somewhat to very concerned about a recession, while only 57 percent feel the same way, according to a study from First Insight and WWD, which is owned by Sourcing Journal parent Penske Media Corporation. The study said many of the 1,400 U.S. consumer respondents share concerns, but aren’t worrying their life away about the current financial situation. While 18...
TechCrunch
Trigo raises $100M to expand its Amazon-style cashier-free store technology
Trigo focuses on grocery shopping, and it already has a high-profile list of grocery retailers on its books, including Tesco, the U.K.-based supermarket giant; Germany’s REWE; ALDI Nord in The Netherlands; Netto in Munich; Shufersal in Israel; and the Wakefern cooperative in the U.S. The plan will be to use the funding to expand its engagement with these, and to add more to the roster, amid a strong slate of competition in the market. Others in the same category include Standard Cognition (last year valued at over $1 billion), Shopic, Caper, Zippin and Grabango, to name a few.
Comments / 0