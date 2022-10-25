Read full article on original website
Elberta "Bert" Lorenz
Elberta "Bert" Lorenz, 96, of Corder died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Zion Methodist Church in Corder. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Memorial are suggested to the church or Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville.
Carl Dean Mais
Carl Dean Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Monday, January 9, 1939 in Aullville, Missouri, to the late Noble Mais and the late Gladys (Birch) Mais. Carl graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1956. He married Nancy (Lieser) Mais on December 28, 1956. Nancy preceded him in death on September 9, 2022. They were married 65 years.
Margaret Alice (Tuder) Grogan
Margaret Alice (Tuder) Grogan, 99, Odessa, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Holden Manor in Holden, Missouri. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Mt Tabor United Methodist Church 12507 Mount Tabor Road. Odessa, Missouri 64076. Internment to follow at Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Mt Tabor United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South 2nd Street. Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.
One dead, others minorly injured following bridge collapse near Kearney
KEARNEY – Three workers are injured and one is dead following an incident where a bridge collapsed near Kearney. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the two-lane bridge at 148th and Shady Grove was under construction. At the time of the collapse, contractors were reportedly pouring concrete on the bridge deck. The debris trapped three to four people under it. Deputies were reportedly dispatched to the scene at 1:44 p.m.
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 25. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the Treasurer to transfer $87,478.39 from the Disaster Aid account to the main account for the purpose of transferring funds from the State Emergency Management Agency Department of Public Safety to the account that contains road and bridge funds. Additionally, the commission will direct the County Clerk to make a journal entry reflecting the transfer.
Traffic Alert: Crews to close various lanes and ramps for Buck O'Neil Bridge work
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project will make the following traffic changes beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. These closures are part of bridge work and for moving equipment. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Worker who died in bridge collapse identified by investigators
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the worker who died following a bridge collapse near Kearney. Authorities say 22-year-old Connor R. Ernst, of California, Mo., died yesterday when Ernst and three coworkers were trapped under debris while pouring concrete on a bridge located at 148th and Shady Grove. Kearney Fire and Rescue reportedly took 50 minutes to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble. The three who extricated themselves from the collapse were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Autopsy performed on Amazon driver found dead in Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – An autopsy has been performed on the Amazon driver who was found dead at a residence in Excelsior Springs Monday night. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says it will take eight to 16 weeks for an official cause of death to be determined. The dogs suspected of killing the driver and that were shot and killed at the scene were also sent for necropsy testing. Childers previously said the victim had trauma consistent with an animal attack, but this information would not be confirmed without an autopsy.
ELAP Covers Losses from Additional Cost of Transporting Water to Livestock
CARROLLTON - If you’ve incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought, assistance may be available to you through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). According to Katie Singer with Carroll County FSA, An eligible drought means that...
Aggressive dogs suspected in death of delivery driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO - Ray County Sheriff says an investigation is looking into whether aggressive dogs are to blame for the death of an Amazon driver. Deputies responded Monday night finding the driver dead in a front yard of a residence off Route O. The Sheriff said, "Due to the...nature of certain injuries to the...driver"...the cause of death cannot be confirmed or denied presently. However, the Sheriff claims responsibility for shooting and killing the dogs. Deputies followed the animals inside the house after finding blood on a dog door.
