EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – An autopsy has been performed on the Amazon driver who was found dead at a residence in Excelsior Springs Monday night. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says it will take eight to 16 weeks for an official cause of death to be determined. The dogs suspected of killing the driver and that were shot and killed at the scene were also sent for necropsy testing. Childers previously said the victim had trauma consistent with an animal attack, but this information would not be confirmed without an autopsy.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO