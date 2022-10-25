ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian teases SKIMS underwear shoot in new Kardashians trailer which also hints at Kourtney and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding

 2 days ago

The new teaser trailer for the upcoming sixth episode of the second season of The Kardashians series on Hulu dropped on Tuesday.

The trailer teased Kim Kardashian's, 42, famous SKIMS underwear shoot with supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

It also gave a glimpse into the family's star-studded April premiere event as well as Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker's, 46, unofficial Vegas wedding.

Models: Kim Kardashian's underwear shoot with Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel was shown in new trailer for the sixth episode of The Kardashians

The teaser trailer starts out with Kourtney and Travis in a parking lot as they hold hands and smile mysteriously.

It then switches to clip of Kourtney in a solo confession saying, 'What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas,' in reference to their unofficial Vegas wedding in April of this year.

The couple married for 'practice' in a Las Vegas ceremony after Barker performed at the 2022 Grammy awards.

Vegas wedding: The teaser trailer also hints at Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker's, 46, unofficial Vegas wedding
Star-studded affair: Later on it gives a glimpse into the family's star-studded April premiere event

The loved-up duo later had a second wedding in Santa Barbara, which was legally-binding, before saying 'I do' for the third time in a lavish Italian ceremony in May.

The next scene shows momager Kris Jenner, 66, in a confession, as she mysteriously says: 'I just want to get back to my life.'

The scene then switches to her wearing red cheetah-print pajamas and Louis Vuitton slippers as she sits on what looks to be a massage table set up in her home gym, and appears to be crying.

Mysterious: The teaser trailer starts out with Kourtney and Travis in a parking lot as they hold hands and smile mysteriously
Vegas: It then switches to clip of Kourtney in a solo confession saying, 'What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas,' in reference to their unofficial Vegas wedding in April of this year

In the last episode Jenner was seen in bed recovering from a hip replacement, so it appears the new episode will show her continued journey to recovery.

The clip transitions to Kim in a white bath robe on set, as she reveals: 'I am about to do a shoot with the icons.'

She is then seen shooting amid the tall supermodels and appears thrilled with the opportunity, waving her hands in the air enthusiastically.

Back to normal life: The next scene shows momager Kris Jenner, 66, in a confession, as she mysteriously says: 'I just want to get back to my life' following her recent hip replacement 
Emotional: The scene then switches to her wearing red cheetah-print pajamas and Louis Vuitton slippers as she sits in her home gym, and appears to be crying
Excited: The clip transitions to Kim in a white bath robe on set, as she reveals: 'I am about to do a shoot with the icons' before she gets on set with the underwear clad supermodels 
Fame: It then shows Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, at the Kardashians show premiere earlier this year, as Kim's voice remarks, 'This must be what a movie premiere feels like'

The next scene shows Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, at the Kardashians huge show premiere earlier this year, as Kim's voice remarks, 'This must be what a movie premiere feels like.'

She is then shown on the red carpet in a form-hugging silver gown, before the trailer comes to an end.

The new episode of The Kardashians will air on Hulu next Thursday.

Coming soon: The new episode of The Kardashians will air on Hulu next Thursday

