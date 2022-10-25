Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
On Milwaukee
On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Reisbeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, who offered a preview of what to expect from the area.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Citywide cleanup event returns Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. Big Clean was suspended during the pandemic, but...
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s Hard Cider and Doughnut Festival
This past weekend, Wicked Events kicked off the fall with a Hard Cider and Donut Festival and bar hop to celebrate three of Milwaukee’s most popular downtown spots: Brother’s Bar and Grill, McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill and Red Rock Saloon. The event offered participants $4 hard cider,...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
menomonee-falls.org
Introducing the Milwaukee Tool Stage
Milwaukee Tool secured naming rights to the stage at Village Park through their $200,000 sponsorship of the new All Children’s Play Area. The Village is grateful for their partnership and pleased to announce the Discover Village Park fundraising campaign has now raised over 95% of its $1.15 million goal!
WISN
Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
CBS 58
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
Family identifies man killed in Milwaukee gas station beating
Rodney Surprise, 46, was dragged from his car and attacked at a Milwaukee gas station. He was left in the parking lot, as the people responsible for the crime took off in his car.
wpr.org
Run, Forrest, Run! Racine high school students design a new paw for puppy Forrest Stump
At a Racine high school, a group of seniors are taking on a high-stakes assignment — building a prosthetic paw for a 4-month-old puppy. A Wisconsin rescue group found the dog, Forrest Stump, living under a camper with his mom and siblings in a rural area near Houston, Texas. Out of his seven-puppy litter, only Forrest and two others survived.
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial.
